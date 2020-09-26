Normangee 42, New Waverly 24

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW WAVERLY — The Normangee Panthers rolled to a 40-24 nondistrict victory over the New Waverly Bulldogs in a battle of unbeatens Friday night.

District 11-2A-I Normangee won its fourth straight as quarterback Mason Hardy and Izaha Jones connected for 169 yards and three touchdowns to hand 12-3A-I New Waverly its first loss after two victories.

“We played a good football team,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub told the Huntsville Item. “They have some good offensive weapons. There’s a reason that they’re ranked [23rd by the Harris Ratings].”