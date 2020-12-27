No. 9 Texas A&M women's basketball team will utilize deep roster against Northwestern State

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team isn’t concerned about who starts or finishes Monday’s game against Northwestern State. All that matters is who plays well, because everyone has earned the right to see action.
“Fifteen players will play in this game regardless of the score,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “I’ve gotta get bodies out on the floor and that’s what we worked on [Saturday] in practice.”
The game against the Lady Demons (0-4) at Reed Arena will be the last chance for A&M (8-0) to tinker with its rotation before Thursday night’s Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee. Blair is working with arguably his deepest roster in 18 seasons at A&M. The nonstarters combined have logged 437 minutes, 20 seconds. The Aggies have used 14 players in a trio of games and at least 10 in three more games.
A&M has several options on the perimeter. Jordan Nixon has started every game, but fellow sophomore point guard McKinzie Green also has played every game and is averaging 11.5 minutes per game. Junior guard Alexis Morris, a transfer from Rutgers who started her career at Baylor, has made an impact since being granted a waiver by the NCAA, averaging 13.6 minutes and 10.6 points in five games. Senior shooting guard Destiny Pitts, a transfer from Minnesota, has played the most among the reserves, averaging 19.4 minutes. She also leads the team with 16 3-pointers, hitting 47.1% from long range. Freshman guards Kay Kay Green and Sahara Jones, freshman forward Maliyah Johnson, senior center Anna Dreimane and junior center Ella Tofaeono are others who all have played at least 23 minutes. They’ll get a chance to build more confidence against Northwestern State, which is picked to finish last in the 13-team Southland Conference.
“I want everybody to get their feet wet out there, but learn how to play within a system and play to their strengths and play to what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” Blair said.”
Depth helped A&M in close victories over DePaul (93-91), Texas (66-61) and Rice (57-53). Pitts had 12 points against DePaul and Green hit two big free throws. Morris scored six points against UT and had 16 against Rice.
Blair said some players coming off the bench try to do too much.
“What I think you’ve got to do is learn how to just relax and let the game come to you,” Blair said. “Did I do my job? Did I make the screen? Did I make the pass? Can I score the wide-open shot? Can I get an offensive rebound? All those intangibles [matter]. Instead of saying, ‘I’ve got to put up four shots and hopefully hit three out of four to be able to stay in there.’”
A&M’s bench becomes deeper with the addition of redshirt sophomore guard Zaay Green who is expected to make her Aggie debut Monday. The transfer from Tennessee had been waiting for the NCAA to grant her a waiver, which became a moot point on Dec. 16 when the NCAA Division I Council granted a blanket waiver to allow DI transfer student-athletes in all sports to compete immediately.
The 6-foot Green could have played in the 57-53 victory over Rice on Dec. 20, but the game’s flow didn’t dictate it, Blair said.
“Zaay has been practicing well all year,” Blair said. “I think you’ll like what you see.”
Green played only two games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Green averaged 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 2018-19 to make the All-SEC freshman team.
“It’s just one more piece of the puzzle that we’ve added and she gives us tremendous speed and athletic ability and somebody that’s played at the big-time level, either at USA ball or SEC ball,” Blair said. “And that’s what you have to have, that’s what veterans are all about.”
That veteran leadership has helped A&M battle COVID-19. The players returned to campus Saturday and everyone passed their COVID tests. A&M’s last positive test was July 1.
“Are we lucky? Yes.” Blair said. “Are we doing things right? Yes. Did we go home to see family and friends? Yes. But we took care of business while we were at home.”
A&M in addition to having all its players available since practice started avoided canceling a scheduled game on Dec. 2 by having Lamar replace Texas Southern which was having COVID issues. Blair said luck has been involved, especially considering it had players go home for Christmas in Chicago, Detroit, Georgia, New York and Oklahoma.
“Sometimes you never know which nephew or which grandparent or which brother or sister that might have it or which high school friend [might have COVID],” Blair said. “But our kids did a great job of staying by their house the majority of the time while they were there.”
Blair said other people and programs have done things the right way, but still had COVID-19 positive cases.
•
NOTES — Blair was impressed with how his players looked in their first practice back from Christmas break. “A lot of our kids were in the gym,” Blair said. It’s what he’s come to expect. “Our kids have shown a lot of resilience,” Blair said. “They’re hungry for the season to start. And the real season starts New Year’s Eve with Tennessee.” … Northwestern State, which has lost nine straight, will be playing its second ranked team this season. Baylor defeated the Lady Demons 136-43 on Dec. 18. … Northwestern State didn’t play games against Ole Miss, Grambling and Letourneau because of COVID-19 issues. … The Lady Demons’ last victory was at Houston Baptist 54-46 on Feb. 8. Northwestern first-year head coach Anna Nimz was a junior college head coach for eight seasons — five at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, and three at Kilgore College. She was the associate head coach at Texas-Rio Grande Valley the last two seasons. … A&M previously had received waivers from the NCAA on Pitts and Morris, but was waiting on Green’s waiver, which had more scrutiny because she transferred from within the conference. Kentucky was in the same shape, getting a pair of waivers for two other players but was waiting on junior guard Jazmine Massengill, who also transferred from Tennessee. After the NCAA ruling, Massengill played 18 minutes in Kentucky’s 98-37 victory over Wofford on Dec. 19. … Tickets for Monday’s game start at $3 for youth and $5 for adults. … The Aggies have half their victories against Southland Conference teams, having beaten Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian once each and Lamar twice. Northwestern State was 7-22 last season, including a 4-16 Southland Conference record to tie Houston Baptist for 11th place.