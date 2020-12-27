No. 9 Texas A&M women's basketball team will utilize deep roster against Northwestern State

NOTES — Blair was impressed with how his players looked in their first practice back from Christmas break. “A lot of our kids were in the gym,” Blair said. It’s what he’s come to expect. “Our kids have shown a lot of resilience,” Blair said. “They’re hungry for the season to start. And the real season starts New Year’s Eve with Tennessee.” … Northwestern State, which has lost nine straight, will be playing its second ranked team this season. Baylor defeated the Lady Demons 136-43 on Dec. 18. … Northwestern State didn’t play games against Ole Miss, Grambling and Letourneau because of COVID-19 issues. … The Lady Demons’ last victory was at Houston Baptist 54-46 on Feb. 8. Northwestern first-year head coach Anna Nimz was a junior college head coach for eight seasons — five at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, and three at Kilgore College. She was the associate head coach at Texas-Rio Grande Valley the last two seasons. … A&M previously had received waivers from the NCAA on Pitts and Morris, but was waiting on Green’s waiver, which had more scrutiny because she transferred from within the conference. Kentucky was in the same shape, getting a pair of waivers for two other players but was waiting on junior guard Jazmine Massengill, who also transferred from Tennessee. After the NCAA ruling, Massengill played 18 minutes in Kentucky’s 98-37 victory over Wofford on Dec. 19. … Tickets for Monday’s game start at $3 for youth and $5 for adults. … The Aggies have half their victories against Southland Conference teams, having beaten Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian once each and Lamar twice. Northwestern State was 7-22 last season, including a 4-16 Southland Conference record to tie Houston Baptist for 11th place.