No. 9 Texas A&M women's basketball team to open SEC play at Florida

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will open Southeastern Conference play Sunday at noon against guard-oriented Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

“They shoot the 3s and they drive the ball off their dribble-drive offense,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “They are a heavy weave team that does a great job of attacking you and being able to finish off of the drive.”

Florida (7-2, 0-1) is led by 6-foot sophomore guard Lavendar Briggs, who made the All-SEC freshman team last season. Briggs is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. She’s complemented by senior guard Kiara Smith (15.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), sophomore guard Nina Richards (9.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and senior guard Danielle Rainey (9.0 ppg).

Florida is shooting 32.3% from 3-point range (61 of 189) with Rainey hitting 15 of 38. Richards, Smith and Briggs have combined to hit 31 from beyond the arc. Florida also does a good job getting to the free-throw line, where they’ve hit 108 of 164 (65.9%). Florida has seven players averaging at least six points, five of them guards.

“It’s the new way of playing basketball if you do not have dominant post players inside,” said Blair, adding that it keeps teams out of foul trouble.