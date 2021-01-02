No. 9 Texas A&M women's basketball team to open SEC play at Florida

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will open Southeastern Conference play Sunday at noon against guard-oriented Florida in Gainesville, Florida.
“They shoot the 3s and they drive the ball off their dribble-drive offense,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “They are a heavy weave team that does a great job of attacking you and being able to finish off of the drive.”
Florida (7-2, 0-1) is led by 6-foot sophomore guard Lavendar Briggs, who made the All-SEC freshman team last season. Briggs is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. She’s complemented by senior guard Kiara Smith (15.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), sophomore guard Nina Richards (9.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and senior guard Danielle Rainey (9.0 ppg).
Florida is shooting 32.3% from 3-point range (61 of 189) with Rainey hitting 15 of 38. Richards, Smith and Briggs have combined to hit 31 from beyond the arc. Florida also does a good job getting to the free-throw line, where they’ve hit 108 of 164 (65.9%). Florida has seven players averaging at least six points, five of them guards.
“It’s the new way of playing basketball if you do not have dominant post players inside,” said Blair, adding that it keeps teams out of foul trouble.
Florida went 15-15 last season, including 6-10 in the SEC for 10th place. The Gators were picked to finish 12th this season by the coaches. Florida opened SEC play Thursday with a 75-59 loss at fifth-ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks jumped to a 39-18 halftime lead, but Florida played a strong second half, outscoring South Carolina 29-18 in the third quarter.
“If that’s what we got out of this with 15 more regular-season games, then let’s go and keep running and see what we can become,” fourth-year Florida coach Cam Newbauer said.
A&M (9-0) had its scheduled SEC opener against Tennessee postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Lady Vol program. Blair said he spent his Thursday watching four of the five SEC openers.
“I want us to seize the moment [on Sunday],” Blair said. “[Thursday] in the SEC, all five teams that won should have won.”
The Aggies, picked to finish third behind South Carolina and Kentucky by the coaches, have more than lived up to expectations with a balanced attack. Eight players are averaging at least 7.7 points per game. The depth has allowed Blair to limit the minutes of senior power forward N’dea Jones (12.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg) and senior center Ciera Johnson (10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg).
“We’re still developing kids,” Blair said. “We’ve been lucky this year that we haven’t had Ciera or N’dea in serious foul trouble. I think it’s a little bit they are seniors, and they’ve learned how to play defense, or when they make a mistake, they do not back it up with another mistake.”