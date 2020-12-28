No. 9 Texas A&M women's basketball sets records in 112-26 win over Northwestern State

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team showed its depth with the bench more than doubling up Northwestern State during a record-setting 112-26 victory Monday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (9-0) set the school record for most points in a game. The previous record came in a 111-83 victory over Lamar on Nov. 15, 1995. The bench did big-time damage with 69 points. A trio of transfers — senior guard Destiny Pitts, junior guard Alexis Morris and redshirt sophomore guard Zaay Green — came off the bench to combine for 36 points. Pitts, who transferred from Minnesota, scored a game-high 14 points on the strength of 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Morris, who transferred from Rutgers, added 12 points by hitting 3 of 6 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws. Green, a transfer from Tennessee who was playing in her first game at A&M, added 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

“When you can bring those transfers off the bench and they can be happy and play within a system, you know you have [team] chemistry,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And the best thing all three of them did is they shared the ball.”