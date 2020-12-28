No. 9 Texas A&M women's basketball sets records in 112-26 win over Northwestern State

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team showed its depth with the bench more than doubling up Northwestern State during a record-setting 112-26 victory Monday night at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (9-0) set the school record for most points in a game. The previous record came in a 111-83 victory over Lamar on Nov. 15, 1995. The bench did big-time damage with 69 points. A trio of transfers — senior guard Destiny Pitts, junior guard Alexis Morris and redshirt sophomore guard Zaay Green — came off the bench to combine for 36 points. Pitts, who transferred from Minnesota, scored a game-high 14 points on the strength of 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Morris, who transferred from Rutgers, added 12 points by hitting 3 of 6 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws. Green, a transfer from Tennessee who was playing in her first game at A&M, added 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
“When you can bring those transfers off the bench and they can be happy and play within a system, you know you have [team] chemistry,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And the best thing all three of them did is they shared the ball.”
Morris scored eight points during a 20-0 run to end the first half and give A&M a 64-13 lead. The 5-foot-6 Morris had two highlight plays during the spurt. She came up with a steal and delivered a behind -the-back pass to Green for a layup to make it 55-13. Morris ended the half by hitting a long 3-pointer. She calmly dribbled toward the top of the key, glancing at the clock before going airborne as the clock was about to hit zero.
“When she gets going, she’s pretty doggone good,” said Blair who signaled the shot was good before turning and heading to the locker room.
Almost everyone was doggone good for the Aggies on Monday.
A&M shot a blistering 58.3% from the field (42 of 72), including 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%). The 12 3-pointers tied the school record set in 1996 against Brown and tied in 2013 against Missouri. The 86-point margin of victory also was the largest in school history. The previous record was 83 in a 109-26 victory over McNeese State on Nov. 21, 2006. A&M had only six turnovers.
Northwestern State (0-5), could hit only 9 of 50 field goals and had 26 turnovers that A&M converted into 36 points. It was a great dress rehearsal for A&M’s Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night against Tennessee.
“We were not playing Northwestern [State] as much as we were playing ourselves,” Blair said. “We wanted to make sure ourselves was going to be ready for the SEC. It didn’t have a thing to do with Northwestern [State]. But we were ready to play tonight.”
A&M was able to play 10 reserves with all but one playing nine minutes because the starters set the tone by hitting 17 of 27 field goals. Senior center Ciera Johnson had 13 points, hitting all five field goals. Senior wing Kayla Wells added 13 points by hitting 5 of 7 field goals.
“I thought we had a complete game,” Blair said. “We’ve been on them hard for two days and we wanted to make sure we brought it to the court and I think we did.”
Undersized and overmatched Northwestern State was no match. The average height of the Northwestern State’s starters was 5-foot-7, five inches shorter than the Aggies.
A&M had a 50-26 rebounding edge over the Lady Demons, who are picked to finish last in the 13-team Southland Conference.
The Aggies got rolling early, grabbing a 20-6 lead in just over five minutes by hitting all eight field goals. Northwestern State attempted only six field goals because of ballhandling woes with six turnovers. A&M later made 7 of 8 field goals during its 20-0 run to end the half, while Northwestern missed six shots and had five turnovers.
NOTES — A&M finished nonconference unbeaten for the first time. The 2008-09 and 2010-11 teams both went 12-1.