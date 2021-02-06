 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 9 Texas A&M will face No. 4 Baylor in rescheduled men's tennis match
0 comments

No. 9 Texas A&M will face No. 4 Baylor in rescheduled men's tennis match

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's tennis

Texas A&M's Carlos Aguilar serves during a doubles match against A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

DALLAS — The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face fourth-ranked Baylor at 3 p.m. Sunday at the SMU Tennis Complex in a rescheduled finals match from the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

The match was originally on Jan. 24 in Ann Arbor, Mich., but was postponed after athletic activities were paused by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

A&M beat No. 21 Pepperdine 4-0 in the first match of the ITA Weekend after claiming a doubles point and following it up with three singles wins from No. 13 Hady Habib, No. 116 Noah Schachter and No. 33 Carlos Aguilar. Baylor also topped host Michigan 4-0.

The winner of Sunday’s match will advance to the ITA Indoor Team Championships on Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert