No. 9 Texas A&M will face No. 4 Baylor in rescheduled men's tennis match

DALLAS — The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face fourth-ranked Baylor at 3 p.m. Sunday at the SMU Tennis Complex in a rescheduled finals match from the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

The match was originally on Jan. 24 in Ann Arbor, Mich., but was postponed after athletic activities were paused by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

A&M beat No. 21 Pepperdine 4-0 in the first match of the ITA Weekend after claiming a doubles point and following it up with three singles wins from No. 13 Hady Habib, No. 116 Noah Schachter and No. 33 Carlos Aguilar. Baylor also topped host Michigan 4-0.

The winner of Sunday’s match will advance to the ITA Indoor Team Championships on Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.