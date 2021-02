Barbara Olivieri’s goal in the 16th minute was all the ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team needed to beat North Texas 1-0 in an exhibition match Saturday at Ellis Field.

Olivieri scored on a free kick from 22 yards near the left corner of the penalty box.

A&M will play another exhibition match at Baylor at 5 p.m. next Saturday at the Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field in Waco.