Riding high off a win over No. 15 Florida last week, the ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team returns to Ellis Field to face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Friday. The Aggies have a perfect 8-0-0 record over the Bulldogs.

A&M comes into the matchup with a 2-1 record, while the Bulldogs are at 2-0-2 for the season. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus.