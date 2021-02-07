No. 9 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops to No. 4 Baylor in ITA finals

DALLAS — The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team struggled in singles play and lost 4-1 to fourth-ranked Baylor at the SMU Tennis Complex on Sunday in a rescheduled finals match from the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The match was postponed and relocated after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services paused all athletic activities on Jan. 24.
The Aggies took the doubles point, but Baylor earned four points in singles play after A&M dropped five of its six first sets. Baylor will advance to the ITA Indoor National Championships on Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.