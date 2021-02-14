 Skip to main content
No. 9 Texas A&M men's, No. 24 women's tennis teams sweep Florida Gulf Coast, McNeese
No. 9 Texas A&M men's, No. 24 women's tennis teams sweep Florida Gulf Coast, McNeese

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s tennis teams each claimed 7-0 victories over Florida Gulf Coast and McNeese, respectively, on Sunday.

The ninth-ranked Aggie men opened their match at the FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida with a doubles point after earning back-to-back wins. The Aggies (3-1) continued its success with six straight set wins in singles play to clinch the victory over FGCU (0-3). The Aggies will stay in Florida to face No. 18 UCF at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A&M’s 24th-ranked women’s team also beat McNeese (0-6) after earning a doubles point and going untouched in singles play at the Chancellors Family Center Indoor Facility in Houston.

The Aggies (8-2) got off to a fast start thanks to doubles wins from Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid, and No. 39-ranked ITA duo Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith. A&M won the remaining six points in straight sets of singles play. The Aggies travel to face undefeated Kentucky at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

