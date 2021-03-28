No. 9 Texas A&M men's golf team tie for second at Old Waverly Collegiate

WEST POINT, Miss. — The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team tied for second and Sam Bennett earned the individual title at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championships on Sunday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Bennett earned his second individual title with a 2-under 70 final round to reach 11-under 205, putting him two strokes ahead of Georgia’s Eli Scott. The Aggies finished 10-under 854 with host Mississippi State, while Georgia (-20) took the team title.

A&M’s Daniel Rodrigues tied for 16th at 1-under 215, followed by teammates Walker Lee (t27-217), Dan Erickson (t40-219) and Brandon Smith (t68-225).

A&M will return to host the Aggie Invitational on April 9-11 at Traditions Club.