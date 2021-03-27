 Skip to main content
No. 9 Texas A&M men's golf team takes lead at Old Waverly Collegiate
WEST POINT, Miss. — The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team topped the leaderboard with a 14-under 274 second round to reach 17-under 559 at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championships on Saturday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

A&M’s Sam Bennett leads the individual standings at 9-under and takes a two-stroke lead over Tennessee’s Spencer Cross (-7). Walker Lee is tied for ninth at 4-under, followed by teammates Dan Erickson (t15-141), Daniel Rodrigues (t30-143) and Brandon Smith (t67-149).

The Aggies will tee off at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday and will be paired with Georgia and Arkansas.

