No. 9 Blinn women's golf team places fourth at Centenary tournament

BOSSIER CITY, La. — The ninth-ranked Blinn women’s golf team shot 349-360 to finish fourth at 709 at the Centenary/ Hal Sutton Invitational at The Golf Club at Stonebridge on Tuesday.
Blinn’s Kateyln Foster placed 15th (84-89) followed by Madilynn Goad (t-16th, 81-93), Cheyenne Sowda (t-21st, 91-88), Leyah Wilson (25th, 93-90) and Alexis Graham (29th).
Blinn will compete at Houston-Victoria’s Claude Jacobs Invitational on Sunday and Monday.
