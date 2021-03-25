 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to compete at Mississippi State tournament
0 comments

No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to compete at Mississippi State tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship on Friday through Sunday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

A&M’s lineup will include seniors Dan Erickson, Walker Lee and Brandon Smith, junior Sam Bennett and freshman Daniel Rodrigues.

The tournament field includes No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Georgia, No. 20 Texas Tech, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 24 Alabama, No. 25 LSU, East Tennessee State, Kansas State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and host Mississippi State.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimbo Fisher Spring Preview Press Conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert