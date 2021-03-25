No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to compete at Mississippi State tournament

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship on Friday through Sunday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

A&M’s lineup will include seniors Dan Erickson, Walker Lee and Brandon Smith, junior Sam Bennett and freshman Daniel Rodrigues.

The tournament field includes No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Georgia, No. 20 Texas Tech, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 24 Alabama, No. 25 LSU, East Tennessee State, Kansas State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and host Mississippi State.