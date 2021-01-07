No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team surges past No. 10 Kentucky in second half

Howard was sensational, hitting 10 of 17 field goals, but A&M’s pressure defense led by A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson took its toll. Howard hit only 1 of 5 from 3-point range and only 1 of 4 at the free-throw line where she had been 21 of 25.

“We tried to tire her out,” Blair said. “Aaliyah Wilson was magnificent guarding her. Sometimes [Kayla] Wells had her and sometimes N’dea had to rotate over. But Wilson just met the challenge head-on. She had to play 40 minutes. The kid’s just a winner.”

A&M also had the game’s surprise star in sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon, who scored a team-high 19 points. Nixon, a transfer from Notre Dame who sat out last season, scored A&M’s first 11 points and capped the second-half 14-0 run with three free throws to give the Aggies a 59-47 lead with 8:38 left. Kentucky did not get within single digits the rest of the way.

A&M went inside to start the second half with Johnson getting two buckets and two free throws to help the Aggies take a 45-39 lead. Kentucky answered with an 8-0 run as Howard hit a 3-pointer then assisted on a 3-pointer by KeKe McKinney.