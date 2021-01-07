No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team surges past No. 10 Kentucky in second half

Kentucky had the best player, but Texas A&M had the best team.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, the reigning Southeastern Conference’s player of the year, hit a layup while falling down. She buried a turnaround fadeaway 3-pointer with a hand in her face, and she led all scorers with 22 points.
But Howard couldn’t end the Aggies’ dream start to the season as eighth-ranked A&M rolled to a 77-60 victory in SEC women's basketball play Thursday night at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (11-0, 2-0) owned the paint with senior center Ciera Johnson and senior power forward N’dea Jones combining for 26 points and 20 rebounds. That opened up the perimeter as A&M hit 5 of 11 3-pointers.
The Aggies’ defense also slowed down an offense that was averaging 83.5 points per game. A&M forced 17 turnovers that it converted into 24 points. It all came together for A&M in a 14-0 run that started with 3:30 left in the third quarter and stretched into the fourth quarter, putting A&M in position to beat its highest ranked team since knocking off No. 8 Oregon State on Dec. 15, 2018.
Kentucky (9-2, 2-1) was coming off top 15 victories over Arkansas and Mississippi State.
“That was a great win for us,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Give Kentucky credit. They outplayed us in the first half. We were lucky to be tied.”
Howard was sensational, hitting 10 of 17 field goals, but A&M’s pressure defense led by A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson took its toll. Howard hit only 1 of 5 from 3-point range and only 1 of 4 at the free-throw line where she had been 21 of 25.
“We tried to tire her out,” Blair said. “Aaliyah Wilson was magnificent guarding her. Sometimes [Kayla] Wells had her and sometimes N’dea had to rotate over. But Wilson just met the challenge head-on. She had to play 40 minutes. The kid’s just a winner.”
A&M also had the game’s surprise star in sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon, who scored a team-high 19 points. Nixon, a transfer from Notre Dame who sat out last season, scored A&M’s first 11 points and capped the second-half 14-0 run with three free throws to give the Aggies a 59-47 lead with 8:38 left. Kentucky did not get within single digits the rest of the way.
A&M went inside to start the second half with Johnson getting two buckets and two free throws to help the Aggies take a 45-39 lead. Kentucky answered with an 8-0 run as Howard hit a 3-pointer then assisted on a 3-pointer by KeKe McKinney.
The Aggies answered with the last eight points of the quarter — half of them coming at the free-throw line. Kentucky didn’t score in the last 4:31 of the period, losing three turnovers and missing three field goals and two free throws.
Nixon hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter then next time down hit three free throws after getting fouled shooting a 3.
“She’s got no fear,” Blair said.
Nixon, whose previous career best was 12 points at both A&M and Notre Dame, received support from Wilson, who had 18 points. Johnson added 14. Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Kentucky shot 46% from the field (26 of 57) but made only 4 of 17 treys.
“Give credit to A&M. They played hard tonight,” Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. “They pushed the ball in transition offense. Defensively, they were switching it up and they were physical.”
Kentucky took a 5-0 lead, but the Aggies came back to take an 11-9 lead with all the points by Nixon, who capped it with a 3-pointer just under five minutes into the game.
“She hit the tough shots,” Blair said. “I don’t think they were expecting that.”
Her teammates weren’t surprised.
“She shoots like that in practice,” Wilson said. “We were excited and happy when she started us off like that.”
Howard and Jazmine Massengill hit shots in the last 15 seconds of the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 21-18 lead.
A 14-foot jumper by Chasity Patterson and a pair of buckets by Howard gave Kentucky the biggest lead of the first half at 27-20. But the Wildcats had four turnovers in the last 6:33 before intermission and the Aggies hit 5 of 6 free throws, including two by Wilson with 15 seconds left to tie the game at 31.
NOTES — A&M’s Jones made the John Wooden Award midseason watch list along with Kentucky’s Howard. South Carolina sophomore forward Aliyah Boston and sophomore guard Zia Cook, Tennessee senior forward Rennia Davis, Arkansas senior guards Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum, Mississippi State sophomore forward Rickea Jackson and Auburn senior forward Unique Thompson also made the list from the SEC. The list includes Texas junior center Charli Collier and Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith.