No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team pulls out 70-66 win over Missouri with late free throws, steal

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Texas A&M’s best was good enough, but just barely.
The eighth-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team squandered an eight-point halftime lead, but managed to pull out a 70-66 Southeastern Conference victory over Missouri on Sunday afternoon.
Missouri’s Shug Dickson scored off a fast-break layup with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left to give the Tigers a 62-60 lead. It was the first time A&M (14-1, 5-1) trailed since the first minute of the second quarter. The Tigers (5-5, 1-4) had a chance to extend their lead after A&M’s N’dea Jones missed a layup, but Aijha Blackwell missed two free throws. A&M senior guard Kayla Wells tied it at 62 on a layup. Missouri missed a 3-pointer and after the teams exchanged turnovers, the 6-foot Wells hit a jumper to give the Aggies a 64-62 lead with 2:19 left.
Missouri’s Ladazhia made two free throws with 63 seconds left to answer a bucket by A&M’s Jordan Nixon, leaving A&M’s lead at 66-64. A&M missed a pair of field goals, giving Missouri the chance to tie or go ahead. Blackwell missed a short shot with 19 seconds, but grabbed the rebound in traffic, only to throw it away with A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson coming up with the steal. Nixon hit two free throws with 15 seconds left to make it a two-score game. The Aggies hit 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to make up for missing 12 of 16 field goals.
“It’s hard to feel like a winner, but we won the game, ‘cause we forced a turnover at the end,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Sometimes you gotta learn how to win ugly, particularly when you’re on the road.”
Unranked Tiger teams had upset the Aggies in 2017 and ’19 at Mizzou Arena both times in overtime, but A&M found a way to win Sunday in regulation despite having their worst shooting effort in SEC play, hitting only 38.8% from the field (26 of 67), including 16.7% on 3-pointers (3 of 18).
“Our execution has to be better,” Blair said.
The Aggies protected the basketball well with only nine turnovers, their lowest in SEC play. Missouri had 16 turnovers in helping A&M to a whopping 23-9 edge in points off turnovers. A&M also had a 12-4 advantage in second-chance points because of a 16-3 edge in offensive rebounds. Those extra rebounds helped the Aggies to get to the free-throw line where they were 15 of 21, while Missouri made but 2 of 6.
Smaller Missouri had a 28-24 edge in defensive rebounds, partially because of A&M’s 41 misses, but the Tigers had no answer for the 6-foot-2 Jones who had 18 rebounds, eight on the offensive end.
Jones also scored 14 points. Senior post Ciera Johnson added 14 points and Wilson 13. Senior guard Destiny Pitts came off the bench for 10 points, making 4 of 4 free throws. A&M’s five leading scorers were seniors, while Missouri didn’t even start a senior.
“We don’t get nervous or scared [in close games], especially when we’ve been playing with each other for so long now,” Jones said.
A&M improved to 4-1 in games this season decided by five or less points.
“We learned a lot today by winning, when we were not at our best,” Blair said. “We were not at our best because Missouri was pretty doggone good.”
Missouri junior forward LaDazhia Williams scored a career-high 20 points and 6-0 sophomore guard Blackwell added 11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
Both teams had a slow start having not played since last Sunday, but Missouri played well in the last three minutes of the first quarter for an 18-13 lead. A&M dominated the second quarter. The Aggies, who scored the last two points of the first quarter, completed a 15-0 run with a steal by Zaay Green and score by McKinzie Green pushing A&M’s lead to 26-18.
A&M stretched its lead to 12 twice, but Missouri pulled to within 38-30 at halftime with the help of a 3-pointer by Shannon Dufficy.
“I thought we were in good shape,” Blair said.
Nixon hit the first bucket of the second half to give A&M a 10-point lead, but Blackwell and Hayley Frank hit 3-pointers to pull Missouri within 40-36 and it was a dogfight the rest of the way.
Missouri hit eight of its first 14 3-pointers, a big reason it had a chance to win, but the Tigers missed their last five attempts. Missouri still shot 53.8% from the field — 28 of 52, making two more field goals than A&M in 15 less shots. Missouri became the first opponent to shoot better than 50% against A&M.
“We were struggling on the defensive end tonight,” Jones said.
NOTES – A&M remained in second place in the SEC behind fourth-ranked South Carolina (12-1, 7-0) and a half game ahead of No. 25 Tennessee (10-3, 4-1), which pounded No. 12 Kentucky (11-4, 4-3), 70-53. … Jones had her 10th double-double of the season which leads the country. … A&M sophomore guard Alexis Morris played three minutes. She’d missed the last four games because of COVID-19 protocol. … A&M will be at Auburn on Thursday.