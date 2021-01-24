No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team pulls out 70-66 win over Missouri with late free throws, steal

“It’s hard to feel like a winner, but we won the game, ‘cause we forced a turnover at the end,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Sometimes you gotta learn how to win ugly, particularly when you’re on the road.”

Unranked Tiger teams had upset the Aggies in 2017 and ’19 at Mizzou Arena both times in overtime, but A&M found a way to win Sunday in regulation despite having their worst shooting effort in SEC play, hitting only 38.8% from the field (26 of 67), including 16.7% on 3-pointers (3 of 18).

“Our execution has to be better,” Blair said.

The Aggies protected the basketball well with only nine turnovers, their lowest in SEC play. Missouri had 16 turnovers in helping A&M to a whopping 23-9 edge in points off turnovers. A&M also had a 12-4 advantage in second-chance points because of a 16-3 edge in offensive rebounds. Those extra rebounds helped the Aggies to get to the free-throw line where they were 15 of 21, while Missouri made but 2 of 6.

Smaller Missouri had a 28-24 edge in defensive rebounds, partially because of A&M’s 41 misses, but the Tigers had no answer for the 6-foot-2 Jones who had 18 rebounds, eight on the offensive end.