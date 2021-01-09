No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team hits road to face No. 13 Arkansas on Sunday

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team put itself in position to be a serious contender for the national title with a 77-60 thumping of 10th-ranked Kentucky, but now the challenge is to remain among the nation’s elite.
“I want to stay in the top 10,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “You do that by winning on the road.”
The Aggies (11-0, 2-0) will get that chance Sunday at 13th-ranked Arkansas (10-3, 1-2) in a game that continues a crucial stretch. The Aggies will play at LSU (4-5, 2-1) on Thursday then host 14th-ranked Mississippi State (7-2, 2-1) next Sunday. Those three teams along with Kentucky gave the Aggies half of their 10 losses last season.
“All games in the SEC are a measuring bar,” Blair said. “But when you see these four set together ... we’re taking it slowly, one game at a time.”
A&M will practice lightly in preparation for Arkansas’ hectic style, but Blair also wanted his players to feel good about the Kentucky victory.
“A top 10 win goes a long way later on in the year,” Blair said.
Arkansas could use a victory over a top 10 team after Thursday’s 88-73 loss at unranked Tennessee (7-1, 1-0).
“I know they’re coming in after a road game where they got hammered inside by Tennessee,” Blair said. “They’ll be full throttle against us.”
Arkansas’ pace allowed the Razorbacks to rally for a 67-66 victory over the Aggies in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals last season. A&M scored the game’s first 12 points and led by as many as 17, but the Razorbacks hit 6 of 10 3-pointers in the second half to pull off the comeback.
“We’ve got to control the pace of the game,” Blair said. “Their drives is what worry me more than their 3s, the drives that they’re so good at.”
Arkansas has four starters each with at least 21 3-pointers, and they’re all shooting at least 31.8% from long range. Senior Amber Ramirez has made 34 of 74 (45.9%) and senior Chelsea Dungee has hit 24 of 73 (32.9%). Dungee, who averages 20.4 points per game, also gets to the free-throw line often, hitting 69 of 91 (75.9%). She scored 30 points against Tennessee despite missing 9 of 10 3-pointers because she hit 11 of 13 free throws.
“What we’ve got to do is play defense without fouling, realizing she’s going to make some of those shots,” Blair said. “Contain the great players and then hope to step up against Ramirez.”
Tennessee dominated Arkansas because it had a 52-20 edge in the paint as 6-foot-2 Rennia Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds.
“Their weakness if there is one is the inside game,” Blair said. “What we’ve got to do is exploit it like Tennessee did. But we still want to shoot the 3-ball. But we want to do the 3-ball on the ball reversal more, where they want to shoot it in transition offense.”
In the last three games, A&M hit 25 of 43 (58.1%) from 3-point range, including 5 of 11 against Kentucky, which hit just 4 of 17. A&M’s perimeter success allowed senior center Ciera Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones to combine for 26 points and 20 rebounds as they hit 9 of 14 field goals. A&M has balanced scoring with all starters averaging at least 9.1 points per game.
“I think it’s Coach Blair’s best team at Texas A&M and yes, I realize they won a national championship in 2011,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “It’s his deepest team. He’s bringing three McDonald’s All-Americans off the bench. Their depth is unbelievable. They’ve got every piece that you look for in a national championship contender.”
Arkansas showed its capable of beating a national championship contender with an 83-78 victory over Baylor on Dec. 6. The Lady Bears had a 51-38 rebounding edge, but Arkansas hit 30 of 39 free throws with Dungee hitting 10 of 12 and senior guard Destiny Slocum, a transfer from Oregon State, hitting 8 of 12.
Arkansas likes to play three, four or even five guards, which will put pressure on A&M’s perimeter defense. A&M was able to beat Kentucky by keeping All-America guard Rhyne Howard from dominating play. Howard had a game-high 22 points, but she didn’t have an offensive rebound and was only 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson, the team’s best defender, guarded Howard. A&M’s 6-foot guard Kayla Wells and 5-8 sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon will need big defensive games against Arkansas, Blair said.
•
NOTES — Johnson played only one minute in last season’s loss to Arkansas after suffering an ankle injury. ... Playing at Arkansas is always special for Blair, who coached the Razorbacks from 1993-2003, going 198-120 with five NCAA tournament appearances including a Final Four appearance in 1998. A&M assistant Amy Wright played point guard for Blair at Arkansas from 1999-2000, getting voted into the Arkansas’ Sports Hall of Honor in 2007. Wilson played her freshman season at Arkansas before transferring to A&M. ... Neighbors was Blair’s director of operations from 1999-2001. “It’s always a cool game. Coach Blair of course could still run for mayor and win here,” Neighbors said. “It’ll be great to have him back in the building.” ... A&M sophomore guard Alexis Morris, one of the McDonald’s All-Americans referred to by Neighbors, didn’t play against Kentucky and did not make the trip to Arkansas. Morris, who started her career at Baylor then transferred to Rutgers, had played in seven straight games after getting cleared by the NCAA. She was averaging 10.1 points and 13.3 minutes per game.