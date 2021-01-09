No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team hits road to face No. 13 Arkansas on Sunday

NOTES — Johnson played only one minute in last season’s loss to Arkansas after suffering an ankle injury. ... Playing at Arkansas is always special for Blair, who coached the Razorbacks from 1993-2003, going 198-120 with five NCAA tournament appearances including a Final Four appearance in 1998. A&M assistant Amy Wright played point guard for Blair at Arkansas from 1999-2000, getting voted into the Arkansas’ Sports Hall of Honor in 2007. Wilson played her freshman season at Arkansas before transferring to A&M. ... Neighbors was Blair’s director of operations from 1999-2001. “It’s always a cool game. Coach Blair of course could still run for mayor and win here,” Neighbors said. “It’ll be great to have him back in the building.” ... A&M sophomore guard Alexis Morris, one of the McDonald’s All-Americans referred to by Neighbors, didn’t play against Kentucky and did not make the trip to Arkansas. Morris, who started her career at Baylor then transferred to Rutgers, had played in seven straight games after getting cleared by the NCAA. She was averaging 10.1 points and 13.3 minutes per game.