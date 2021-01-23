No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team have chance to catch South Carolina in SEC standings

Blair believes the tournament selection committee will use the new NET rankings less than it did the RPI.

“I think they’re going to go by the eye test a lot more,” Blair said.

ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème has A&M as a No. 3 seed in his latest bracketology.

Blair said he expects less teams from the mid-major conferences to make this year’s 64-team field because of fewer nonconference games against bigger schools due to COVID-19 issues in scheduling and travel.

“I think you’ll see a lot less bubble teams,” Blair said.

Substitute team

Blair said he looked into finding an opponent to play on Feb. 11 to replace Vanderbilt, which has canceled its season. Arkansas recently picked up Connecticut to play in place of Vandy.

Blair said it would be nice to play an opponent that would allow A&M to use all 15 players, but that probably would mean playing a team that wouldn’t help A&M’s NET ranking. If A&M added a top mid-major team to its schedule, it risks a tougher matchup that possibly wears down starters.

Blair said A&M will probably just take a bye on Feb. 11 and rest.

•

NOTES — Kentucky will be at Tennessee on Sunday to play the game that was postponed on Jan. 3 for COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program. The Lady Vols also postponed their SEC opener at A&M on Dec. 31. The SEC has yet to announce when that game will be played.