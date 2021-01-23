No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball team have chance to catch South Carolina in SEC standings

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team has put itself in great shape to challenge defending Southeastern Conference champion South Carolina for the league crown.
The fourth-ranked Gamecocks (11-1, 6-0) have won 25 straight games against SEC competition as they chase back-to-back 16-0 league seasons. South Carolina also is 5-0 against ranked teams this season, but so is second-place A&M (13-1, 4-1). The Aggies’ lone blemish was a 65-61 loss at unranked LSU. A&M bounced back from that with a 69-41 thumping of then 14th-ranked Mississippi State.
“I’ve got a happy team,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “And I’ve got a team that shares [the ball], and you cannot ask for much more.”
The Aggies have a chance to solidify their hold on second place in the next five days against Missouri (5-4, 1-3) and Auburn (5-8, 0-5), which are showing why they were picked by the coaches to finish 10th and 14th, respectively. The concern for A&M is both games will be on the road. A&M has lost the last two times at Missouri in overtime, and both times the Tigers were unranked.
A&M, though, is taking 12 players to Missouri on Sunday for the first time. And the trio of returning senior starters Ciera Johnson, N’dea Jones and Kayla Wells helps give A&M a huge edge in experience. Along with senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson, the quartet has a combined 268 starts.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will start no seniors. Missouri does have the league’s best shooter, 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Hayley Frank who has made 68.2% of her field goals (45 of 66), including 17 of 33 on 3-pointers.
“That’s mind-boggling,” Blair said. “She’s not a true post player. That’s a kid who shoots the 3 but works well within the coach’s offense. She’s just a ballplayer. She does the little things and doesn’t have to have the ball in her hands to be effective.”
Blair compares Missouri to Arkansas. Both like to run, shoot 3-pointers and drive for layups when pressured on the perimeter. But Missouri has more of an inside threat with 6-0 guard Aijha Blackwell leading the way. Blackwell averages 15.0 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.
“They’re a complete team without any seniors,” Blair said, adding that as the experienced team the Aggies need a good start to prevent Missouri from gaining confidence. “We need to limit Frank’s touches and keep Blackwell off the boards.”
NET rankings
A&M has been hovering around 15th in the NET rankings, which have replaced the RPI in helping the NCAA select and seed the field for the women’s basketball tournament. The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) is more comprehensive than the RPI, adding an efficiency rating that measures how many points per possession a team scores and how many it allows. The NET still takes into consideration who a team beats, where the game was played and by how much.
Blair believes the tournament selection committee will use the new NET rankings less than it did the RPI.
“I think they’re going to go by the eye test a lot more,” Blair said.
ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème has A&M as a No. 3 seed in his latest bracketology.
Blair said he expects less teams from the mid-major conferences to make this year’s 64-team field because of fewer nonconference games against bigger schools due to COVID-19 issues in scheduling and travel.
“I think you’ll see a lot less bubble teams,” Blair said.
Substitute team
Blair said he looked into finding an opponent to play on Feb. 11 to replace Vanderbilt, which has canceled its season. Arkansas recently picked up Connecticut to play in place of Vandy.
Blair said it would be nice to play an opponent that would allow A&M to use all 15 players, but that probably would mean playing a team that wouldn’t help A&M’s NET ranking. If A&M added a top mid-major team to its schedule, it risks a tougher matchup that possibly wears down starters.
Blair said A&M will probably just take a bye on Feb. 11 and rest.
•
NOTES — Kentucky will be at Tennessee on Sunday to play the game that was postponed on Jan. 3 for COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program. The Lady Vols also postponed their SEC opener at A&M on Dec. 31. The SEC has yet to announce when that game will be played.