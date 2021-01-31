No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball takes care of No. 22 Georgia; honors 2011 national championship team at halftime

The defensive effort in Texas A&M’s 60-48 victory over 22nd-ranked Georgia on Sunday at Reed Arena had to please the day’s special guests, members of the 2011 national title team, because it was of championship caliber.
The eighth-ranked Aggies (16-1, 7-1) held Georgia to its fewest points of the season. The Lady Bulldogs (13-4, 5-4) were limited to a season-low 19 field goals in 61 attempts for 31.1%, also a season-low effort.
“Our half-court defense was that good,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
A&M had a 34-12 edge in paint points, holding Georgia to 10 less than its previous low. Lady Bulldog center Jenna Staiti picked up two quick fouls and was never a factor. The 6-foot-3 senior, who came in averaging a team-high 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds, ended with four points and one rebound in 12 minutes.
A&M’s N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson ruled play inside at both ends with Staiti out of the picture. The 6-2 Jones scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season. The 6-4 Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds.
“Johnson and Jones; I call them the J girls,” Blair said. “They’re just solid. They realize if you’re beat on a play, take accountability. They try not to let you score for the second time the same way. A lot of that is just experience and good coaching by [defensive-minded assistant Bob] Starkey.”
Jones and Johnson also helped perk up an offense that missed 12 of its first 15 field goals, but warmed up to make 20 of its last 37 shots (54.1%). Jones and Johnson combined to hit 10 of 16 field goals. Senior guard Kayla Wells added 13 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals, mixing in pull-up jumpers off the dribble with a pair of driving layups.
Another telling statistic was turnovers. Both teams had 18, but Georgia had more live-ball mistakes, allowing the Aggies to have a 21-3 edge in points off turnovers.
“We were able to come down in transition [and score], before they could get set up,” Johnson said. “I think we also did a good job getting back and taking away their first shot.”
A&M also had a nine-point advantage at the free-throw line. Georgia is the Southeastern Conference’s second-best shooting team but made only 5 of 6, while A&M was 14 of 19.
“We held a very good Texas A&M team to 60 points — that’s [usually] good enough to win,” Georgia coach Joni Taylor said. “We just could not hit shots and we fouled way too much.”
A&M got the ball inside to Johnson and Jones who were fouled and hit 7 of 10 from the line, while sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon got dividends from hard drives by going 5 for 5 at the line.
Georgia stayed in the game behind the 3-point shooting of Gabby Connally, who hit 4 of 7 en route to a game-high 18 points. The San Antonio native got help from senior guard Que Morrison who added 12 points. The Lady Bulldogs, though, missed 11 of 12 shots in a 6-minute, 49-second window in the last quarter that helped the Aggies to stretch their lead to 57-44.
A&M took control of the game in the third quarter with an 8-0 run for a 39-30 lead capped by a Jones’ jumper with 4:18 left. The Aggies scored the last five points of the first half for a 22-22 tie as Johnson had a three-point play and added another free throw as did Aaliyah Wilson. Georgia took its biggest lead of the half on back-to-back 3-pointers by Morrison and Connally to make it 20-15 with 3:14 left.
“Going into halftime with Jenna having to stay on the bench most of the first half, we felt pretty good tied at 22-22,” Taylor said. “In the second half, we just fouled way too much. That affects what we were trying to do offensively.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who lead the SEC in scoring defense, held the Aggies to their fewest points in league play, but Georgia couldn’t match A&M’s defense, which held its third team under 50 points this season. The 2010-11 A&M team, the program’s lone national champion, appreciated good defense. That team held 11 opponents that season under 50 points, including four straight games to start the NCAA tournament capped by a 58-46 victory over Baylor to advance to the Final Four.
Eleven members of that team were at the game, including starters Sydney Carter, Sydney Colson and Tyra White.
•
NOTES — Jones, who grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, which is only 41 miles away from the Georgia campus improved to 4-0 against the Lady Bulldogs.“I most definitely play 10 times harder against them,” Jones said. “I’m going to try to play my absolute best, either making them have a bad-shooting night or a bad-rebounding night — they’re going to get my best every time I step on the court. Every team is going to get my best, but especially UGA.” … A&M will play the next four games at Reed Arena. The A&M-Tennessee game, which was postponed on Dec. 31 because of COVID issues in the Lady Vols’ program, will be next Sunday at 2 p.m.
•
LSU 75, Ole Miss 66 OT: BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – LSU’s Karli Seay completed a four-point play with 11.8 seconds left to help force overtime, where the Tigers (8-7, 6-3) cruised to victory.
Seay banked in a 3-pointer to tie the game at 62 and was fouled, adding a free throw to give LSU the lead. Ole Miss’ Mimi Reid was fouled with 1.3 seconds left. She missed the first free throw, but hit the second to force overtime.
Point guard Khayla Pointer led LSU with 25 points. Faustine Aifuwa added 17 and 16 rebounds. Seay had 13 points as did Awa Trasi.
Donnetta Johnson had 18 for Ole Miss (7-7, 1-7).
LSU was without head coach Nikki Fargas, who was out for COVID-19 protocol via tracing. LSU will travel to face No. 8 Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Thursday.