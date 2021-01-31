No. 8 Texas A&M women's basketball takes care of No. 22 Georgia; honors 2011 national championship team at halftime

A&M took control of the game in the third quarter with an 8-0 run for a 39-30 lead capped by a Jones’ jumper with 4:18 left. The Aggies scored the last five points of the first half for a 22-22 tie as Johnson had a three-point play and added another free throw as did Aaliyah Wilson. Georgia took its biggest lead of the half on back-to-back 3-pointers by Morrison and Connally to make it 20-15 with 3:14 left.

“Going into halftime with Jenna having to stay on the bench most of the first half, we felt pretty good tied at 22-22,” Taylor said. “In the second half, we just fouled way too much. That affects what we were trying to do offensively.”

The Lady Bulldogs, who lead the SEC in scoring defense, held the Aggies to their fewest points in league play, but Georgia couldn’t match A&M’s defense, which held its third team under 50 points this season. The 2010-11 A&M team, the program’s lone national champion, appreciated good defense. That team held 11 opponents that season under 50 points, including four straight games to start the NCAA tournament capped by a 58-46 victory over Baylor to advance to the Final Four.

Eleven members of that team were at the game, including starters Sydney Carter, Sydney Colson and Tyra White.

