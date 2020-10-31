No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas quarter by quarter

FIRST QUARTER

• Opponents start fast: Arkansas used a quick tempo to go 87 yards for a 7-0 lead, scoring on its opening possession for the first time this season. Vanderbilt and Florida, Texas A&M’s other opponents at Kyle Field this season, also scored on their first possessions for 3-0 and 7-0 leads, respectively.

• Welcome back: A&M junior Hezekiah Jones caught a 15-yard pass to convert a third-and-5. It was his first catch in more than two years because he took a medical redshirt last season.

• A big loss: Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was ejected for targeting. He was second on the team in tackles with 45.

• Key statistic: Arkansas rushed for 74 yards against a defense that was allowing 75.5 yards per game.

SECOND QUARTER