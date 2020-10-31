No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas quarter by quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Opponents start fast: Arkansas used a quick tempo to go 87 yards for a 7-0 lead, scoring on its opening possession for the first time this season. Vanderbilt and Florida, Texas A&M’s other opponents at Kyle Field this season, also scored on their first possessions for 3-0 and 7-0 leads, respectively.
• Welcome back: A&M junior Hezekiah Jones caught a 15-yard pass to convert a third-and-5. It was his first catch in more than two years because he took a medical redshirt last season.
• A big loss: Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was ejected for targeting. He was second on the team in tackles with 45.
• Key statistic: Arkansas rushed for 74 yards against a defense that was allowing 75.5 yards per game.
SECOND QUARTER
• Wydermyer to the rescue: A 20-yard reception by Jalen Wydermyer converted a third-and-17 hole the Aggies were in because of a holding penalty. Wydermyer had previously made a 14-yard reception that converted a third-and-7 which was set by another holding penalty. Wydermyer capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown reception.
• Momentum changer: Arkansas’ Treylon Burks had a 36-yard pass reception to the A&M 15 on fourth-and-2, beating A&M’s Demani Richardson and cornerback Antonio Johnson.
• Pushed back: A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson’s 6-yard sack on third down forced Arkansas to try for a 49-yard field goal that was wide left.
• Key statistic: Arkansas was 0 of 3 on third downs; A&M 2 of 2.
THIRD QUARTER
• Costly tackle: Arkansas converted a third-and-9 on a 7-yard reception by Hudson Henry because A&M’s Johnson was called for targeting, drawing a 15-yard penalty and getting ejected, which also means he’ll miss the first half of the South Carolina game next week.
• Record-setting effort: Wydermyer’s 15-yard touchdown pass gave A&M quarterback Kellen Mond 9,999 career total yards, passing Johnny Manziel (9,989) for the school record.
• A glimpse of the future: A&M freshman running back Devon Achane skirted around left end for a 30-yard touchdown on his fifth collegiate carry. He had rushed for 26 on his previous five carries.
• Key statistic: A&M converted a trio of third downs, giving it eight straight in the game.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Mild celebration: A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III smartly celebrated a 7-yard sack, strutting a few steps after he got up and calmly body jumping against someone as he reached the sideline. Brown was injured after celebrating a sack in the Florida game when he was pushed from behind by teammate McKinnley Jackson that caused Brown to miss the Mississippi State game.
• Brazos Valley touch: A&M defensive back Devin Morris, who is from Caldwell, broke up a fourth-down pass to Burks.
• A nice parting touch: Arkansas’ Rakeem Boyd, who redshirted as a freshman at A&M in 2016, scored on a 14-yard run that gave him 100 yards rushing on 18 carries.
• Key statistic: A&M started the quarter ahead 42-17, which was its largest lead of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!