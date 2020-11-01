 Skip to main content
No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas game day notes
No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas game day notes

10:06 WATCH NOW: Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher discusses Aggies win over Arkansas

• Texas A&M won its ninth-straight game over Arkansas. The Aggies have yet to lose to the Razorbacks since joining the SEC in 2012.

• Kyle Field’s announced attendance was 27,114, which was the highest of the season with a reduced crowd of 25% capacity in place. It’s also the highest-attended college football game this season with attendance restrictions in place across the entire country due to COVID-19.

• Senior quarterback Kellen Mond surpassed Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel as A&M’s all-time leader in total yards of offense (10,015) with a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the third quarter.

Mond also passed Manziel in career touchdown passes (64) after throwing three in the game. He is now second all-time in A&M history, trailing just Jerrod Johnson (67). Mond became the first Aggie to surpass 10,000 career yards of total offense with a 3-yard pass to sophomore Ainias Smith in the third quarter. Mond also won his 26th game as A&M’s starting quarterback, moving him to second all-time in school history.

7:21 WATCH NOW: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond discusses Aggies win over Arkansas

• A&M’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the fourth straight game. The Aggies have attempted 144-straight passes without a quarterback being sacked.

• A&M was 4 of 4 in the red zone, scoring four touchdowns.

• Senior linebacker Buddy Johnson matched his career-high 12 tackles, leading the Aggies on defense. It’s the fourth time this season Johnson had 10-plus tackles in a game.

4:22 WATCH NOW: Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson discusses Aggies win over Arkansas

• Smith scored a receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game for the first time.

• Freshman running back Devon Achane scored his first career touchdown on a 30-yard run in the third quarter.

• In the third quarter, freshman defensive back Antonio Johnson was disqualified for targeting. By rule, he will also miss the first half of next week’s game against South Carolina.

3:55 WATCH NOW: Texas A&M's Ainias Smith discusses Aggies win over Arkansas.

• Safeties Demani Richardson and Keldrick Carper each surpassed 100 career tackles. On the night, Richardson had seven tackles and Carper had five.

• Freshman McKinnley Jackson made his first career start against Arkansas. Jackson has played in all five games this season and finished with two tackles on Saturday.

