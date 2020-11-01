No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas game day notes

• Texas A&M won its ninth-straight game over Arkansas. The Aggies have yet to lose to the Razorbacks since joining the SEC in 2012.

• Kyle Field’s announced attendance was 27,114, which was the highest of the season with a reduced crowd of 25% capacity in place. It’s also the highest-attended college football game this season with attendance restrictions in place across the entire country due to COVID-19.

• Senior quarterback Kellen Mond surpassed Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel as A&M’s all-time leader in total yards of offense (10,015) with a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the third quarter.

Mond also passed Manziel in career touchdown passes (64) after throwing three in the game. He is now second all-time in A&M history, trailing just Jerrod Johnson (67). Mond became the first Aggie to surpass 10,000 career yards of total offense with a 3-yard pass to sophomore Ainias Smith in the third quarter. Mond also won his 26th game as A&M’s starting quarterback, moving him to second all-time in school history.

• A&M’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the fourth straight game. The Aggies have attempted 144-straight passes without a quarterback being sacked.