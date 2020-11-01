No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas game day notes

• Senior linebacker
Buddy Johnson matched his career-high 12 tackles, leading the Aggies on defense. It’s the fourth time this season Johnson had 10-plus tackles in a game.
• Smith scored a receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game for the first time.
• Freshman running back
Devon Achane scored his first career touchdown on a 30-yard run in the third quarter.
• In the third quarter, freshman defensive back
Antonio Johnson was disqualified for targeting. By rule, he will also miss the first half of next week’s game against South Carolina.
• Safeties
Demani Richardson and Keldrick Carper each surpassed 100 career tackles. On the night, Richardson had seven tackles and Carper had five.
• Freshman
McKinnley Jackson made his first career start against Arkansas. Jackson has played in all five games this season and finished with two tackles on Saturday.
Texas A&M's Ainias Smith (0) rushes for a touchdown against Arkansas' Joe Foucha (7) and Hudson Clark (17) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes against Arkansas' Bumper Pool (10) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M's Micheal Clemons (2), Aaron Hansford (33) and Myles Jones (0) combine to tackle Arkansas' Rakeem Boyd during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond rushes against Arkansas' Myles Slusher (2) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer (85) hauls in a leaping catch against Arkansas' Hudson Clark (17) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Alexandra Lesene, right, and her daughter, A&M student Shay Sherrod, take video of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march in near Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. "This is my favorite part," Lesene said. "When we come to a game we always have to do this first." Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
A family of fans (Dawn Glenn, left, Brad Glenn, right, and their daughters, Aurora, 4, center left, and Juliana, 6) cheers for Texas A&M during game action between Texas A&M and Arkansas at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass for a touchdown while Texas A&M defensive back Devin Morris (7) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) reacts after tackling Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) rushes for a first down against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) rushes against Arkansas during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) is meet at the line of scrimmage by the Arkansas defense for a loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) stays in bounds for a touchdown against Arkansas during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods, top, catches a pass against Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes for a touchdown against Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan (31) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M wide receiver Hezekiah Jones (9) reacts after a catch, and being tackled by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) reacts after sacking Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) sacks Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) for a loss during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) catches a pass for a touchdown as Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) celebrates with Isaiah Spiller (28) and Hezekiah Jones (9) after a touchdown catch against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks downfield to pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown run against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) is tackled by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) after knocking Clark over during a run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during a 30-yard touchdown run against during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
