No. 8 Texas A&M soccer team hosts Auburn in regular-season finale at Ellis Field

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host Auburn in the regular-season finale at 3 p.m. Monday at Ellis Field. The game will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) and on SEC Network Plus.

With a win, the Aggies would have a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with Arkansas. A&M (6-1-0) has already earned a double-bye next week for the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The Aggies are on a five-game win streak and are 3-0 at home this season with wins over Florida, Mississippi State and LSU.