The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned a No.8-seed in the NCAA men’s tennis championship and will host the first and second rounds at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday.

The Aggies (16-8) will face New Mexico (8-9) at 2 p.m. Friday. No. 24 Oklahoma and Denver will compete earlier in the day with the winners from each game playing at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

Singles and doubles brackets will be released on Tuesday at NCAA.com.