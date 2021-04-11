 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team travels to No. 5 Tennessee
0 comments

No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team travels to No. 5 Tennessee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will wrap up its two-game road trip against fifth-ranked Tennessee in Southeastern Conference play at noon Sunday at the Barksdale Stadium. The Aggies (14-6, 6-4) moved down two spots to No. 8 in the latest team rankings after splitting matches with sixth-ranked Texas and LSU last week. A&M also fell 4-2 to No. 10 Georgie on Friday.

In the singles poll, Hady Habib and Valentin Vacherot lead A&M at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, in the rankings. Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson moved up to No. 8 in the doubles poll with six ranked wins this season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert