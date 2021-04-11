No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team travels to No. 5 Tennessee

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will wrap up its two-game road trip against fifth-ranked Tennessee in Southeastern Conference play at noon Sunday at the Barksdale Stadium. The Aggies (14-6, 6-4) moved down two spots to No. 8 in the latest team rankings after splitting matches with sixth-ranked Texas and LSU last week. A&M also fell 4-2 to No. 10 Georgie on Friday.