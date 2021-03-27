No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team tops Auburn 5-2

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point and held off Auburn in singles for a 5-2 victory on Friday at the Michell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (13-4, 5-3) earned back-to-back points in singles play and 71st-ranked Noah Schachter clinched the team win with a 2-6, 6-5, 6-3 victory over Auburn’s Tad Maclean. A&M will travel to face No. 7 Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center. The match will be aired on Longhorn Network.