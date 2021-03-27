 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team tops Auburn 5-2
0 comments

No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team tops Auburn 5-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point and held off Auburn in singles for a 5-2 victory on Friday at the Michell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (13-4, 5-3) earned back-to-back points in singles play and 71st-ranked Noah Schachter clinched the team win with a 2-6, 6-5, 6-3 victory over Auburn’s Tad Maclean. A&M will travel to face No. 7 Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center. The match will be aired on Longhorn Network.

Texas A&M 5, Auburn 2

Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (42) Tyler Stice, AUB, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; 2. (71) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Tad Maclean, AUB, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; 3. (108) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jan Galka, AUB, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-1); 4. Finn Murgett, AUB, def. Guido Marson, A&M, 6-4, 6-4; 5. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Maxwell Giddens, AUB, 6-2, 6-3; 6. Spencer Gray, AUB, def. Bjorn Thomson, A&M, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0).

Doubles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. (41) Tad Maclean/Finn Murgett, AUB, 6-3; 2. Bjorn Thomson/Kenner Taylor, A&M def. Tom Wright/Maxwell Giddens, AUB, 7-5; 3. Noah Schachter/Pranav Kumar, A&M, vs. Tyler Stice/Jan Galka, AUB, 6-5, unfinished

Order of finish: D1,D2,S5,S3,S4,S2,S6,S1

Records: Auburn (6-11, 2-6); Texas A&M (13-4, 5-3)

ITA rankings: No. 8 A&M

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert