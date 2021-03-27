No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team tops Auburn 5-2

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point and held off Auburn in singles for a 5-2 victory on Friday at the Michell Tennis Center.
The Aggies (13-4, 5-3) earned back-to-back points in singles play and 71st-ranked Noah Schachter clinched the team win with a 2-6, 6-5, 6-3 victory over Auburn’s Tad Maclean. A&M will travel to face No. 7 Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center. The match will be aired on Longhorn Network.
Texas A&M 5, Auburn 2
Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (42) Tyler Stice, AUB, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; 2. (71) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Tad Maclean, AUB, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; 3. (108) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jan Galka, AUB, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-1); 4. Finn Murgett, AUB, def. Guido Marson, A&M, 6-4, 6-4; 5. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Maxwell Giddens, AUB, 6-2, 6-3; 6. Spencer Gray, AUB, def. Bjorn Thomson, A&M, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0).
Doubles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. (41) Tad Maclean/Finn Murgett, AUB, 6-3; 2. Bjorn Thomson/Kenner Taylor, A&M def. Tom Wright/Maxwell Giddens, AUB, 7-5; 3. Noah Schachter/Pranav Kumar, A&M, vs. Tyler Stice/Jan Galka, AUB, 6-5, unfinished
Order of finish: D1,D2,S5,S3,S4,S2,S6,S1
Records: Auburn (6-11, 2-6); Texas A&M (13-4, 5-3)
ITA rankings: No. 8 A&M