The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host Auburn in a Southeastern Conference dual match at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (12-4, 4-3) beat No. 5 TCU 5-2 on Tuesday, while Auburn (6-10, 2-5) lost to Tulane 4-3 last Friday in New Orleans. The Aggies are tied for fifth in the SEC standings, while Auburn is tied for 10th.