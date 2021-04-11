No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team swept by No. 5 Tennessee

Fifth-ranked Tennessee swept the eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team 4-0 on Sunday at the Barksdale Stadium in Southeastern Conference play. The Volunteers (21-3, 10-2) claimed the doubles point as No. 3 Pat Harper and Adama Waltonm bested A&M’s No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson 6-3.

Tennessee then clinched the victory with three consecutive wins in singles play. The Aggies (14-7, 6-5) will wrap up the regular season against No. 22 Alabama on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center with the time to be determined. The game was rescheduled from March 28.