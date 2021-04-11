No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team swept by No. 5 Tennessee

Fifth-ranked Tennessee swept the eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team 4-0 on Sunday at the Barksdale Stadium in Southeastern Conference play. The Volunteers (21-3, 10-2) claimed the doubles point as No. 3 Pat Harper and Adama Waltonm bested A&M’s No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson 6-3.
Tennessee then clinched the victory with three consecutive wins in singles play. The Aggies (14-7, 6-5) will wrap up the regular season against No. 22 Alabama on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center with the time to be determined. The game was rescheduled from March 28.
Tennessee 4, Texas A&M 0
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (19) Adam Walton, TEN, vs. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, 6-4, 5-3, unfinished
2. (12) Johannus Monday, TEN, def. (64) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, 6-1, 6-1
3. (50) Martim Prata, TEN, def. (77) Noah Schachter, A&M, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
4. Luca Wiedenmann, TEN, def. (78) Pierce Rollins, A&M, 6-4, 6-4
5. (93) Giles Hussey, TEN, vs. Raphael Perot, A&M, 6-1, 3-6, 2-3, unfinished
6. Andrew Rogers, TEN, vs. Bjorn Thomson, A&M, 3-6, 6-2, 1-0, unfinished
Doubles
(Tennessee clinches team point)
1. (3) Pat Harper/Adam Walton, TEN, def. (8) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, 6-3
2. (54) Johannus Monday/Martim Prata, TEN, vs. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, 5-3, unfinished
3. Giles Hussey/Mark Wallner, TEN, def. Pranav Kumar/Noah Schachter, A&M, 6-1
Order of finish: D3,D1,S2,S4,S3* (*clinched the team victory)
Records: Tennessee (21-3, 10-2); A&M (14-7, 6-5)
ITA rankings: No. 8 A&M; No. 5 Tennessee