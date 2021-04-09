No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 10 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a tight doubles point but couldn’t hold off No. 10 Georgia in singles, losing 4-2 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Dan Magill Tennis Center.

A&M’s No. 8 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson beat No. 6 Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink 7-6 (4) at No. 1 doubles to clinch a 1-0 lead, but Georgia recovered in singles, getting victories from No. 21 Bryde at No. 1 singles, No. 25 Philip Henning at No. 3, Blake Croyder at No. 4 and finally No. 89 Tyler Zink on the second line to win the match.