No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 10 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a tight doubles point but couldn’t hold off No. 10 Georgia in singles, losing 4-2 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Dan Magill Tennis Center.
A&M’s No. 8 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson beat No. 6 Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink 7-6 (4) at No. 1 doubles to clinch a 1-0 lead, but Georgia recovered in singles, getting victories from No. 21 Bryde at No. 1 singles, No. 25 Philip Henning at No. 3, Blake Croyder at No. 4 and finally No. 89 Tyler Zink on the second line to win the match.
Georgia 4, Texas A&M 2
Friday at the Dan Magill Tennis Center, Athens, Ga.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (21) Trent Bryde, UGA, def. (5) Valentin Vacherot 6-3, 6-3; 2. (89) Tyler Zink, UGA, def. (2) Hady Habib 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1; 3. (25) Philip Henning, UGA, def. (64) Juan Carlos Aguilar 6-3, 6-4; 4. Blake Croyder, UGA, def. (77) Noah Schachter 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; 5. (78) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Billy Rowe 6-4, 6-2; 6. Erik Grevelius, UGA, vs. Raphael Perot 6-4, 3-6, 5-5 DNF
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. (8) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. (6) Bryde/Zink 7-6 (4); 2. Vacherot/Rollins, A&M, def. (48) Blake Croyder/Rowe 7-6 (5); 3. Henning/Grevelius, UGA, def. Pranav Kumar/Schachter 6-4