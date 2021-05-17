No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team advance to quarterfinals with win over No. 16 Mississippi State in NCAA Round of 16

ORLANDO, Fla. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State 4-0 in the NCAA tournament’s Round of 16 on Monday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex.

A&M won the doubles point as Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins on the second line and Hady Habib and Noah Schachter on the third line both posted 6-3 victories. The Aggies received straight-set singles victories by Habib, Schachter and Raphael Perot to clinch the match.

“This was a really good team win,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We knew this was going to be a hard fought match they are a real feisty team and our guys came on and played very well I thought. We were excited to play this match tonight and we played tough. We have to continue to take it one step at a time and everyone in Orlando is capable of winning the tournament.”

A&M beat 16th-seeded Mississippi State 6-1 earlier in the year but prior to that the Bulldogs (18-9) had won the last two meetings.

This time, the Aggies needed just over two hours to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in program history. Third-ranked Habib gave A&M a 2-0 lead by beating 48th-ranked Florian Broska 6-4, 6-1. Perot made it 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Gregor Ramskogier.