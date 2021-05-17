No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team advance to quarterfinals with win over No. 16 Mississippi State in NCAA Round of 16

ORLANDO, Fla. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State 4-0 in the NCAA tournament’s Round of 16 on Monday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex.
A&M won the doubles point as Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins on the second line and Hady Habib and Noah Schachter on the third line both posted 6-3 victories. The Aggies received straight-set singles victories by Habib, Schachter and Raphael Perot to clinch the match.
“This was a really good team win,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We knew this was going to be a hard fought match they are a real feisty team and our guys came on and played very well I thought. We were excited to play this match tonight and we played tough. We have to continue to take it one step at a time and everyone in Orlando is capable of winning the tournament.”
A&M beat 16th-seeded Mississippi State 6-1 earlier in the year but prior to that the Bulldogs (18-9) had won the last two meetings.
This time, the Aggies needed just over two hours to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in program history. Third-ranked Habib gave A&M a 2-0 lead by beating 48th-ranked Florian Broska 6-4, 6-1. Perot made it 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Gregor Ramskogier.
“I think our guys are pretty dialed in and we got a couple quick results from Raphael and Hady,” Denton said. “It is always that fourth point that is so elusive and it was looking like it could get complicated there for a moment. Mississippi State made a push on us, which I knew they would, they are a really well coached team.”
Schachter, though, grabbed a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) victory over Alberto Colas. It was special for Schachter, because he is from Florida.
“I think it was cool to do it in front of my friends and family, but honestly I am the most happy to do it for the seniors,” Schachter said. “We know that this is their last ever run it was really special. I know, Val, Hady and Carlos [Aguilar] all want it really bad, and we’re really excited to go to Elite Eight.”
A&M will play SEC rival Florida on Thursday with time to be determined. The Gators breezed by No. 16 Illinois, 4-0. Florida beat A&M 5-2 at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Feb. 28, but the rematch in the SEC tournament semifinals was closer as the Gators eked out a 4-3 victory.
Texas A&M 4, Mississippi State 0
Singles
No. 5 Valentin Vacherot, A&M, vs. No. 20 Giovanni Oradini 6-3, 1-6, 2-0, DNF; No. 3 Hady Habib, A&M, def. No. 48 Florian Broska 6-4, 6-1; No. 30 Carlos Aguilar, A&M, vs. No. 53 Nemanja Malesevic 6-3, 3-6, 2-3, DNF; No. 100 Noah Schachter, A&M, def. No. 121 Alberto Colas 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Guido Marson, A&M, vs. Carles Hernandez 6-3, 2-5, DNF; Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Gregor Ramskogler 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No. 8 Bjorn Thomson/Aguilar, A&M, vs. No. 15 Ramskogler/Broska 5-3, DNF; No. 65 Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Malesevic/Davide Tortora 6-3; No. 86 Habib/ Schachter, A&M, def. Nicolas Ocana/Oradini 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (2,6,4)