No. 8 Aggie soccer team get past Tigers on Senior Night
Senior Jimena Lopez scored in the 36th minute to give No. 8 Texas A&M the lead for good, and the Aggies held off LSU 2-1 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play on Senior Night at Ellis Field.

A&M (6-1) took a 1-0 lead on Barbara Olivieri’s goal in the 10th minute on assists from Addie McCain and Laney Carroll. LSU (0-6-2) tied the match in the 26th minute when Tinaya Alexander scored on an assist from Wasila Diwura-Soale.

Lopez then put A&M ahead for good on an assist from Ali Russell just before halftime.

A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made one save to earn the victory. The Aggies outshot the Tigers 25-5 overall and 9-2 on goal.

