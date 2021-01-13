No. 7 Texas A&M women's basketball wants to dictate pace tonight at LSU

NOTES — A&M’s 12-game winning streak matches the longest in school history, a run the Aggies have completed five times. The 12-0 start also matches the best start in school history. The 2008-09 team opened the season 12-0 before losing at Florida State. ... A&M used mainly six players in the 74-73 victory over Arkansas on Sunday with two other players combining for 1 minute, 58 seconds. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson played 40 minutes, and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon played 39:07. ... Sophomore guard Alexis Morris and junior guard Zaay Green, key newcomers, were both unavailable for A&M’s last two games and their status for LSU is unknown. “My players will be on deck sooner than later,” Blair said. Morris, a transfer from Rutgers who started at Baylor, had averaged 10.1 points and 13 minutes in seven games after gaining her eligibility. Green, a transfer from Tennessee, averaged seven points and 17 minutes in two games until missing the 77-60 victory over Kentucky. ... Other than the starting five and sixth woman Destiny Pitts, the rest of A&M’s bench played only 8:31 against Kentucky. “My bench is too strong, and I’ve got to rest the legs, so we can be as efficient as we’ve been in the fourth quarter all three conference games we’ve had,” Blair said. ... A&M is shooting 59.6% from the field (28 of 47) in SEC play in the fourth quarter. ... Thursday’s matchup is LSU’s annual We Back Pat Game to honor legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.