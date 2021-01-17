No. 7 Texas A&M women's basketball team takes down No. 14 Mississippi State after suffering first loss of season

Kayla Wells’ best game of the season helped the Texas A&M women’s basketball team get back to winning in a big way.
Wells scored 19 points, hitting all but one shot in leading the seventh-ranked Aggies to a 69-41 Southeastern Conference victory over 14th-ranked Mississippi State on Sunday at Reed Arena.
A&M (13-1, 4-1) scored the first five points and never trailed in bouncing back from a 65-61 overtime loss at unranked LSU.
“We knew we needed to let the LSU game go, it was a bad loss,” Wells said. “We knew what we needed to do.”
Wells did the most, hitting 8 of 9 field goals, including all three 3-pointers she attempted. Wells warmed up in the second half, scoring 15 points, hitting all of her 3-pointers as A&M turned a sluggish 26-19 halftime lead into a blowout.
A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson matched Wells’ 15 points in the second half by hitting 6 of 10 shots after she had been 0 of 7 in the first half. Wilson had nine rebounds and three assists.
Mississippi State (8-4, 3-3) never found its shooting touch, scoring its fewest points of the season. The Bulldogs missed 12 of their first 13 shots, helping a less-then sharp A&M offense grind out a 14-3 lead.
Mississippi State also had five turnovers for its fewest points in a quarter since the NCAA went from halves to quarters for the women’s game starting with the 2015-16 season.
Things didn’t get much better for the Bulldogs who shot 26.8% from the field (15 of 56) and had 17 turnovers that led to 22 A&M points.
Junior center Jessika Carter, Mississippi State’s leading scorer who came in averaging 16.8 points per game, had only two points, hitting a pair of free throws in the first half. She was 0 for 7 from the field.
“We just did not play well tonight at all,” Mississippi State first-year coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “We just didn’t play well, it’s that simple.”
Mississippi State junior guard Myah Taylor led with 14 points and sophomore forward Rickea Jackson added 11.
A&M snapped a seven-game losing streak in its series against Mississippi State via a balanced attack with all starters scoring at least eight points.
Senior center Ciera Johnson had 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 three-year starter hit 6 of 9 field goals after making only 3 of 8 against LSU with a career-high eight turnovers.
“I just had to move on,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to have a short memory.”
Mississippi State didn’t have a short memory. It looked sluggish in the first few minutes coming off an 86-78 home loss to Alabama, allowing the Aggies to take a 5-0 lead off a pair of offensive rebounds.
The Bulldogs’ only points in the first quarter came on a contested 3-pointer by sophomore guard Aliyah Matharu.
“[We] just didn’t have the sense of urgency to come out and execute what we talked about,” said McCray-Penson, who replaced former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer who left after eight seasons to go to Texas.
“They missed some shots that they normally hit,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And they were not getting the rebounds, because we were rebounding with five people, particularly in the first quarter.”
Mississippi State pulled within 26-19 by halftime by outscoring A&M 7-1 in the last two minutes with Myah Taylor and Xaria Wiggins hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
A&M put the game away with a 17-4 run in the third quarter for a 43-25 lead. Wilson had nine points, hitting 4 of 5 shots. Wells added a pair of baskets during the run.
The 6-foot Wells also had a season-high five rebounds and three assists.
“It was her best, complete game of the year,” Blair said. “And, when we had to have her, she was just playing a complete game.”
Wells, since scoring a season-high 22 points in a 93-91 victory over DePaul in the second game, had scored in double digits only three times, the most being 13 against Northwestern State.
“When Kayla is hot, it takes a load off of everyone else,” Johnson said. “Kayla is a confident shooter, she’s not a streaky one. Once she sees the ball go in the rim, she knows she can knock down the next one.”
Wells was coming off a 3-of-11 shooting effort against LSU with a season-high tying four turnovers.
“I felt like I was loose and more confident in my shot,” Wells said. “I have been in the gym working on my shot a lot. I went out there today with a different mindset. I played how I usually play, not thinking about or second-guessing any of my shots. It worked out for me today in that way.”
•
NOTES — A&M sophomore reserve guard Alexis Morris missed her fourth straight game. Morris and junior reserve guard Zaay Green had to deal with COVID issues, Blair said. Green missed two games before returning to play 14 minutes against LSU. She played a minute against Mississippi State. Morris should return for Missouri next Sunday, Blair said.