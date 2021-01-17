No. 7 Texas A&M women's basketball team takes down No. 14 Mississippi State after suffering first loss of season

The Bulldogs’ only points in the first quarter came on a contested 3-pointer by sophomore guard Aliyah Matharu.

“[We] just didn’t have the sense of urgency to come out and execute what we talked about,” said McCray-Penson, who replaced former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer who left after eight seasons to go to Texas.

“They missed some shots that they normally hit,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And they were not getting the rebounds, because we were rebounding with five people, particularly in the first quarter.”

Mississippi State pulled within 26-19 by halftime by outscoring A&M 7-1 in the last two minutes with Myah Taylor and Xaria Wiggins hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.

A&M put the game away with a 17-4 run in the third quarter for a 43-25 lead. Wilson had nine points, hitting 4 of 5 shots. Wells added a pair of baskets during the run.

The 6-foot Wells also had a season-high five rebounds and three assists.

“It was her best, complete game of the year,” Blair said. “And, when we had to have her, she was just playing a complete game.”