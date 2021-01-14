No. 7 Texas A&M women's basketball team suffers first loss of season at LSU

LSU had one of its better shooting games, hitting 28 of 58 field goals for 48.3%. The Tigers made 15 of 22 in taking a 34-17 lead, then went cold in the final 3:52 of the first half, missing five shots with a turnover. A&M closed the first half on a 9-0 run to pull within 34-26 but wasn’t able to build on that in the third quarter, allowing LSU to take a 46-39 lead into the final quarter. LSU staggered home in regulation with eight turnovers and made only 4 of 11 field goals but managed to get the game to overtime.

LSU had a surprising 38-32 scoring edge in the paint and also won the rebounding battle 40-31.

“We just didn’t get the job done on the boards, and LSU did a great job of blocking us out,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “By far that’s the worst we’ve been beat in the paint, but remember, a lot of those paint points were guards shooting 4- to 6-footers.”

Rebounding allowed LSU to win despite having 22 turnovers that A&M converted into 21 points.

“One of the areas of concern going into this game was how do we outrebound Texas A&M, and we did so,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “I thought our board play really gave us a chance to win.”

The Aggies managed only eight offensive rebounds on 35 missed shots.