No. 7 Texas A&M women's basketball team suffers first loss of season at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Thirteen proved unlucky for the seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team as LSU pulled off a 65-61 overtime upset in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night.
The Aggies (12-1, 3-1) were gunning for school records for the best start in program history and the longest winning streak and 13 straight. They rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 53-52 lead on Destiny Pitts’ 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in regulation, but LSU senior post Faustine Aifuwa hit a pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds left to force overtime.
LSU (5-6, 3-2) dominated overtime behind senior guard Khayla Pointer, who scored seven of her team’s 11 points in the extra period for the biggest victory of the season for the Tigers. LSU was coming off a one point home loss to Tennessee.
Pointer banked in a long, off-balance 3-pointer as the shot-clock expired to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in overtime. A&M, which already had missed three shots in overtime, continued to struggle offensively by missing three more shots along with a turnover.
The teams spent the last minute of overtime at the free-throw line until Pitts hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to pull A&M within 63-61. But LSU beat A&M’s pressure by passing to Pointer, who hit a fast-break layup with four seconds to seal A&M’s fifth straight loss at the Maravich Center.
LSU had one of its better shooting games, hitting 28 of 58 field goals for 48.3%. The Tigers made 15 of 22 in taking a 34-17 lead, then went cold in the final 3:52 of the first half, missing five shots with a turnover. A&M closed the first half on a 9-0 run to pull within 34-26 but wasn’t able to build on that in the third quarter, allowing LSU to take a 46-39 lead into the final quarter. LSU staggered home in regulation with eight turnovers and made only 4 of 11 field goals but managed to get the game to overtime.
LSU had a surprising 38-32 scoring edge in the paint and also won the rebounding battle 40-31.
“We just didn’t get the job done on the boards, and LSU did a great job of blocking us out,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “By far that’s the worst we’ve been beat in the paint, but remember, a lot of those paint points were guards shooting 4- to 6-footers.”
Rebounding allowed LSU to win despite having 22 turnovers that A&M converted into 21 points.
“One of the areas of concern going into this game was how do we outrebound Texas A&M, and we did so,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “I thought our board play really gave us a chance to win.”
The Aggies managed only eight offensive rebounds on 35 missed shots.
“You’ve got to have paint points, and collectively as a team we didn’t do it,” Blair said. “And if you force 22 turnovers, you’ve got to have more points off transition, and we didn’t have them.”
LSU sophomore guard Tiara Young came off the bench for a game-high 20 points, hitting 9 of 15 shots. Pointer came alive late for 17 points, hitting 6 of 12 shots with six assists. Aifuwa added 16 points and 11 rebounds, 10 of them on the defensive end.
A&M senior forward N’dea Jones had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds. Pitts added 12 points, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers. Blair said in hindsight he should have played her more than 13 minutes.
Other than Pitts, the Aggies didn’t produce on the perimeter as senior guards Aaliyah Wilson and Kayla Wells each had eight points, combining to make only 6 of 20 shots. Sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon, who hit the game-winner in Sunday’s 74-73 victory at Arkansas, made 3 of 10 field goals.
“I just thought we did a sloppy job of handling their match-up zone,” Blair said. “Give LSU a lot credit. They shot 48% and dominated us on the boards.”
A&M senior post Ciera Johnson, the focal point of the offense, made only 3 of 8 field goals with eight turnovers.
“She’s got to learn to score quickly,” said Blair, adding that he wouldn’t trade her for anyone.
Blair also liked his players’ fight after trailing by 17.
“I thought we did a lot of things to hang around when you’re not shooting your best,” Blair said.