No. 7 Texas A&M women's basketball team slides by No. 16 Arkansas with Jordan Nixon's late layup

Senior shooting guard Wilson added 14 points by hitting 6 of 13. Senior post Ciera Johnson added 13 points by hitting 6 of 8.

A&M won its sixth straight since a loss at unranked LSU and improved to 7-0 against ranked teams. Arkansas dropped to 2-6 against ranked teams as it was trying to beat a third Top 10 team this season having beaten Connecticut and Baylor.

“We lost that game in the middle of the third quarter when we had just a little lapse of focus and they went on a run,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said.

A&M backup center Ella Tofaeono scored off an offensive rebound to break a 48-48 tie and jump-start a 14-2 run that covered the last 1:46 of the third quarter and the first 3:12 of the fourth quarter for a 62-50 lead.

A&M had a 46-18 rebounding edge. Arkansas had only two offensive rebounds while A&M had 14, leading to a 14-3 edge in second-chance points. Senior power forward N’dea Jones had 13 rebounds and the 5-11 Wilson added 10 against the program she played with as a freshman.

A&M wanted to get the ball to Wilson on the last play, but she was covered and New York native Nixon made something happen, just as she did in the first meeting when Arkansas took away the other options.