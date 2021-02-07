No. 7 Texas A&M women's basketball team slides by No. 16 Arkansas with Jordan Nixon's late layup

Texas A&M’s Jordan Nixon is at her best when things seem to be unraveling.
Nixon’s driving layup with eight seconds left lifted the seventh-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team to a 69-67 Southeastern Conference victory over 16th-ranked Arkansas on Sunday at Reed Arena.
The play wasn’t designed for Nixon, but the 5-foot-8 point guard improvised when Arkansas (14-7, 4-6) took the play’s first option away.
“There was just an opportunity, and I was able to take it,” Nixon said. “That’s the beauty of this basketball team. Anybody at any given moment can make a big shot.”
Nixon is earning a reputation as a clutch performer. She hit a running bank shot with 0.4 seconds to play in the first meeting between the two this season as A&M pulled out a 74-73 victory. This time, A&M (18-1, 9-1) needed defense to make sure Nixon’s shot was the game-winner. Arkansas’ Amber Ramirez, who twice tied the game with 3-pointers, caught only air on her game-winning attempt that bounced out of bounds with 0.9 seconds left.
“I think we defended the heck out of the last play,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
The Aggies did a solid job defending Arkansas’ dangerous 3-point shooters the entire game except for two stretches. Ramirez and Chelsea Dungee in the second quarter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to highlight a 10-0 run that gave Arkansas a 26-20 lead. Arkansas had hit only 2 of 10 3-pointers until those shots gave the Razorbacks their first lead since the opening 30 seconds.
A&M seemingly had a comfortable 62-50 early in the fourth quarter, but Arkansas went on a 12-0 run that included 3-pointers from Makayla Daniels and Ramirez who tied it with 2:58 left on a banked shot. A&M regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Kayla Wells. Ramirez hit a pair of free throws and A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson answered with a layup to push A&M’s lead back to 67-64 with 1:46 left, but Ramirez tied it again with a 3-pointer with 80 seconds left. The teams exchanged missed field goals, setting up the wild finish.
Arkansas shot 38.5% from 3-point range (10 of 26), which was just slightly under its season average of 39%. Ramirez was 5 of 10 and Daniels was 3 of 6, but Dungee was only 2 of 4 as she could muster only 12 points, which was 10.4 points below her season average.
“Every time we play her, we try to take her touches away,” Wells said. “We try to let her know we have people coming [to guard her]. I think today, we did a really, really, really great job on her, attacking her on the offensive end and playing defense on her.”
No one attacked her better than the 6-foot Wells who had 21 points, hitting 7 of 13 field goals and 6 of 8 free throws. The senior guard gave Arkansas fits by creating scoring chances off the dribble.
“This was her best complete game of the year,” Blair said. “She was in the attack mode instead of settling or waiting for space.”
Senior shooting guard Wilson added 14 points by hitting 6 of 13. Senior post Ciera Johnson added 13 points by hitting 6 of 8.
A&M won its sixth straight since a loss at unranked LSU and improved to 7-0 against ranked teams. Arkansas dropped to 2-6 against ranked teams as it was trying to beat a third Top 10 team this season having beaten Connecticut and Baylor.
“We lost that game in the middle of the third quarter when we had just a little lapse of focus and they went on a run,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said.
A&M backup center Ella Tofaeono scored off an offensive rebound to break a 48-48 tie and jump-start a 14-2 run that covered the last 1:46 of the third quarter and the first 3:12 of the fourth quarter for a 62-50 lead.
A&M had a 46-18 rebounding edge. Arkansas had only two offensive rebounds while A&M had 14, leading to a 14-3 edge in second-chance points. Senior power forward N’dea Jones had 13 rebounds and the 5-11 Wilson added 10 against the program she played with as a freshman.
A&M wanted to get the ball to Wilson on the last play, but she was covered and New York native Nixon made something happen, just as she did in the first meeting when Arkansas took away the other options.
“That’s just Jordan playing New York City ball,” Blair said. “[There was] a late screen by Ciera and Jordan took it to the rack. She just keeps getting better and better.”
Nixon hadn’t done much in the game because of two early fouls. She played only 21 minutes, her fewest in league play and she’d attempted only three field goals until the game-winner.
“Trust carries me in those moments, trusting my coaches and my teammates,” Nixon said.
Arkansas also trusted senior Ramirez, who has a flair for the dramatic. She had a season-high 23 points against Baylor and 22 against UConn. She had 21 against the Aggies. The San Antonio native, who didn’t play against A&M the first time because of a concussion, didn’t get a good look and forced up a 3-pointer.
“They are one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Neighbors said. “You’re not going to probably get a great look because they’re going to do what they did and that’s come out and contest it.”
A&M also did a good job of not fouling as Arkansas shot only 10 free throws, making seven. They came in averaging 23.6 attempts per game.
NOTES — A&M’s next scheduled game is Feb. 18 against Missouri, but there’s a chance the SEC could move the Aggies’ twice postponed game against Tennessee to Sunday.