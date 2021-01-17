No. 7 Texas A&M women blast No. 14 Mississippi State

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team put its first loss of the season behind in a big way with a 69-41 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (13-1, 5-1), coming off 65-61 overtime loss at unranked LSU scored the first five points against Mississippi State (8-4, 3-3) and never trailed in snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
“We didn’t let the LSU loss discourage us from this game,” A&M senior guard Kayla Wells said. “We came out and had a lot of energy. We knew we needed to win this game.”
Wells had the most energy, scoring 19 points with her best shooting effort of the season, hitting 8 of 9 field goals, including all three 3-pointers she attempted.
“We knew we needed to let the LSU game go, it was a bad loss,” Wells said. “We knew what we needed to do.”
The 6-foot Wells added a season-high five rebounds and three assists.
“It was her best, complete game of the year,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “And, when we had to have her, she was just playing a complete game.”
Wells led three Aggies in double figures. Aaliyah Wilson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ciera Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Myah Taylor had 14 points to lead Mississippi State, which lost its second straight. Rickea Jackson added 11 points.
Texas A&M put the game away with a 17-4 run in the third quarter for a 43-25 lead, its largest of the game. Wilson had nine points, hitting 4 of 5 shots. Wells added a pair of baskets during the run as she made all six shots she took in the half.
Mississippi State scored its fewest points of the season, hitting 15 of 56 field goals for 26.8% along with having 17 turnovers.
“We just did not play well tonight at all,” Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “We just didn’t play well, it’s that simple.”
A&M grinded its way to a 14-3 lead after a quarter, despite missing 13 of 18 field goals. Johnson had two buckets off offensive rebounds and added a free throw to give A&M its 5-0 lead.
N’dea Jones contributed a three-point play as A&M hit all four free-throw attempts in the quarter. Mississippi State had its lowest scoring quarter in program history, managing only a 3-pointer by Aliyah Matharu. The Bulldogs were 1-of-13 shooting in the quarter with five turnovers for their worst 10 minutes since the NCAA went from halves to quarters in the women’s game for the 2015-16 season.
“They missed some shots that they normally hit,” Blair said. “And they were not getting the rebounds, because we were rebounding with five people, particularly in the first quarter.”
Mississippi State pulled within 26-19 by halftime by outscoring A&M 7-1 in the last two minutes with Taylor and Xaria Wiggins hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State’s leading scorer with 16.8 points per game, scored only two points in the first half, going 2 of 4 at the line, while missing all four field goals. Things didn’t get any better in the second half as she missed three field goals.