No. 7 Texas A&M women blast No. 14 Mississippi State

Texas A&M put the game away with a 17-4 run in the third quarter for a 43-25 lead, its largest of the game. Wilson had nine points, hitting 4 of 5 shots. Wells added a pair of baskets during the run as she made all six shots she took in the half.

Mississippi State scored its fewest points of the season, hitting 15 of 56 field goals for 26.8% along with having 17 turnovers.

“We just did not play well tonight at all,” Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “We just didn’t play well, it’s that simple.”

A&M grinded its way to a 14-3 lead after a quarter, despite missing 13 of 18 field goals. Johnson had two buckets off offensive rebounds and added a free throw to give A&M its 5-0 lead.

N’dea Jones contributed a three-point play as A&M hit all four free-throw attempts in the quarter. Mississippi State had its lowest scoring quarter in program history, managing only a 3-pointer by Aliyah Matharu. The Bulldogs were 1-of-13 shooting in the quarter with five turnovers for their worst 10 minutes since the NCAA went from halves to quarters in the women’s game for the 2015-16 season.