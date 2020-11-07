No. 7 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina quarter by quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Uncatchable pass: A late flag was thrown after an incomplete third-down pass to Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith, who immediately motioned a flag should be thrown on safety Jaylan Foster. The officials huddled and ruled that the pass was uncatchable and picked up the flag.
• No first down: A third-down pass to A&M’s Chase Lane was initially ruled a first down, but a review showed it was a yard short. Isaiah Spiller’s 3-yard run on fourth down picked up a first down at the South Carolina 16.
• Teamwork: Smith was open for a 3-yard touchdown pass in the front of the end zone because a few yards behind him, two South Carolina defenders were covering 285-pound tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
• Key statistic: South Carolina had 35 yards on 17 plays.
SECOND QUARTER
• Easy score: Wydermyer was lined up beside fellow tight end Ryan Renick on the right side of A&M’s jumbo package on third-and-1 at the South Carolina 15. Wydermyer faked a block and ran across the formation to the left as quarterback Kellen Mond rolled right after faking a handoff, throwing back to a wide-open Wydermyer.
• Wasted effort: Mond avoided a sack on third down and found a seam for what would have been a 9-yard run and first down, but it was wiped out by a holding penalty by center Ryan McCollum.
• Running wild: Spiller had a 52-yard run to the South Carolina 13, leaving South Carolina’s Foster flat footed near the 50. That run gave Spiller 131 yards rushing on 18 carries in the game, his fourth 100-yard game of the season.
• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for 12 minutes, 16 seconds.
THIRD QUARTER
• Right choice: Mond ran the option perfectly, forcing South Carolina safety Foster to take the pitch man, which allowed Mond to sprint 15 yards untouched for a touchdown.
• Tip drill: South Carolina went for it on fourth-and-4 at its own 48, but Collin Hill’s pass was tipped by A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones with safety Leon O’Neal Jr. getting the interception.
• Way too easy: A&M freshman running back Devon Achane had a 52-yard touchdown reception. The wide-open Achane made the catch at the 25 and glided into the end zone.
• Key statistic: A&M averaged 10.2 yards per play in the quarter.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Methodical drive: Achane capped a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with a 3-yard run. Mond completed 3 of 4 passes for 36 yards on the possession and Achane added eight carries for 40 yards.
• Avoiding a shutout: South Carolina’s Parker White, who missed a 45-yard field goal in the first half, hit a 48-yarder to put the Gamecocks on the scoreboard.
• A big-time first: A&M sophomore tight end Max Wright, who had been a defensive end, had a 42-yard touchdown on his first career catch with 62 seconds left. The Aggies were trying to pick up a first down on third-and-7 to run out the clock, but the 254-pound Wright eluded a defender and rambled into the end zone, giving true freshman quarterback Haynes King his first touchdown pass.
• Key statistic: It was A&M’s most lopsided-road victory in league play as a top 10 team since a 59-3 victory at TCU in 1993.
