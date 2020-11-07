No. 7 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina quarter by quarter

• Wasted effort: Mond avoided a sack on third down and found a seam for what would have been a 9-yard run and first down, but it was wiped out by a holding penalty by center Ryan McCollum.

• Running wild: Spiller had a 52-yard run to the South Carolina 13, leaving South Carolina’s Foster flat footed near the 50. That run gave Spiller 131 yards rushing on 18 carries in the game, his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for 12 minutes, 16 seconds.

THIRD QUARTER

• Right choice: Mond ran the option perfectly, forcing South Carolina safety Foster to take the pitch man, which allowed Mond to sprint 15 yards untouched for a touchdown.

• Tip drill: South Carolina went for it on fourth-and-4 at its own 48, but Collin Hill’s pass was tipped by A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones with safety Leon O’Neal Jr. getting the interception.

• Way too easy: A&M freshman running back Devon Achane had a 52-yard touchdown reception. The wide-open Achane made the catch at the 25 and glided into the end zone.