No. 7 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina game day notebook

• Texas A&M beat South Carolina for the seventh straight season. The Aggies haven’t lost to the Gamecocks since the two teams became permanent cross-division rivals in 2014.

• The 45-point win was A&M’s second-largest margin of victory in an SEC game. The Aggies defeated Arkansas by 48 in 2012.

• A&M’s defense held South Carolina to a season-low 150 total yards of offense. It was the fewest yards allowed by the Aggie defense this season and the second-lowest total allowed by the Aggies since joining the SEC. A&M allowed 148 yards against Vanderbilt in 2015.

• A&M’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the fifth-straight game. The Aggies have now gone 171 passing attempts without allowing a sack.

• Senior quarterback Kellen Mond became A&M’s career leader in passing touchdowns (68) with a 52-yard touchdown pass to freshman Devon Achane in the third quarter, which was also Achane’s first career receiving touchdown.

• Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller finished the game with 131 yards on 18 carries. It was the fourth time this season Spiller rushed for over 100 yards. Spiller left the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury and didn’t return.