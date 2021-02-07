No. 7 Texas A&M nips No. 16 Arkansas 69-67 on Nixon's layup

Texas A&M’s Jordan Nixon hit a driving layup with eight seconds left to give the seventh-ranked Aggies a 69-67 Southeastern Conference victory over 16th-ranked Arkansas on Sunday at Reed Arena.

Arkansas (14-7, 4-6) had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Amber Ramirez missed a 3-pointer with less than a second left that didn’t even hit the rim.

It was the second time this season Nixon beat Arkansas. She hit a shot with less than a second left for a 74-73 victory on Jan. 10 in Fayetteville. Nixon, partially because of foul trouble, had attempted only three field goals in the rematch before hitting the game-winner.

A&M (18-1, 9-1), which trailed at the half, had a 62-50 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Razorbacks went on a 12-0 run to tie it with 2:43 left.

A&M regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Kayla Wells, who had 21 points. Ramirez hit a pair of free throws with 2:02 left and A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson answered with a layup to push the lead back to 67-64 with 1:46 left.

Ramirez tied the game with a 3-pointer with 80 seconds left. The teams exchanged missed shots, setting up the wild finish.

Wilson ended with 13 points and senior post Ciera Johnson added 13. Ramirez matched Wells’ 21 points. Makayla Daniels added 13 points, Chelsea Dungee had 12 and Erynn Barnum 10.