No. 7 Texas A&M football team cruises past South Carolina 48-3

A&M picked up 105 of its 248 first-half yardage on third down and scored three touchdowns. Spiller added 63 yards on third down in the first two quarters.

Third down wasn’t as necessary in the second half.

In the span of two plays in the third, the Aggies added 13 points thanks to two consecutive touchdown plays. Mond capped off a 7-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Mond gave a pitch fake that opened up a clean hole to the end zone. The PAT attempt was missed, ending kicker Seth Small’s streak of consecutive PATs at 109, which tied Josh Lambo for the second longest in school history.

After safety Leon O’Neal picked off Gamecock quarterback Collin Hill, Mond connected with freshman running back Devon Achane for a 52-yard score on the first play of the drive. Achane ran uncovered straight through the middle of the field and scampered approximately 20 yards for the first receiving score of his game.

Both came on first down.

Achane spelled Spiller early in the second half after the starter was hobbled on a 36-yard catch and run. Spiller finished the night with 131 yards on 18 carries. Saturday was his fourth 100-yard game of the season and eighth of his career.