No. 7 Texas A&M football team cruises past South Carolina 48-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team continued its successful streak on third down to down South Carolina 48-3 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
A&M finished the night 12-for-16 on third down, but more importantly scored three times when backed in the corner.
The 45-point victory marks the largest Southeastern Conference win for the Aggies since A&M beat Arkansas 58-10 in 202.
Running back Ainias Smith began the scoring by reeling in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mond on a quick cut across the front of the end zone. The touchdown completed a 12-play drive that included two third-down conversions (including the touchdown) and a fourth down conversion.
Again on third-and-short, Fisher dialed up a passing play that resulted in a score. Out of I-formation, Mond rolled right and found a wide open Wydermyer back across the field for a 15-yard touchdown. The Gamecocks blitzed heavily from the left side, leaving the Aggie tight end in plenty of space.
Continuing the trend, the Mond connected with Wydermyer on a 7-yard touchdown late in the third, converting on A&M’s six third down of the game. The score was set up three plays earlier on a 52-yard rush by Spiller, who, with one step crossed up a defender and gained an additional 20 yards. The explosive play was on 3rd and four.
A&M picked up 105 of its 248 first-half yardage on third down and scored three touchdowns. Spiller added 63 yards on third down in the first two quarters.
Third down wasn’t as necessary in the second half.
In the span of two plays in the third, the Aggies added 13 points thanks to two consecutive touchdown plays. Mond capped off a 7-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Mond gave a pitch fake that opened up a clean hole to the end zone. The PAT attempt was missed, ending kicker Seth Small’s streak of consecutive PATs at 109, which tied Josh Lambo for the second longest in school history.
After safety Leon O’Neal picked off Gamecock quarterback Collin Hill, Mond connected with freshman running back Devon Achane for a 52-yard score on the first play of the drive. Achane ran uncovered straight through the middle of the field and scampered approximately 20 yards for the first receiving score of his game.
Both came on first down.
Achane spelled Spiller early in the second half after the starter was hobbled on a 36-yard catch and run. Spiller finished the night with 131 yards on 18 carries. Saturday was his fourth 100-yard game of the season and eighth of his career.
Achane added a rushing touchdown in the fourth powering a three-yard handoff into the end zone. Smith carried the ball 8 times on the 15-play drive for 40 yards.
The true freshman finished with 13 carries for 65 yards.
After making a quarterback swamp from graduate transfer Collin Hill to sophomore Ryan Hilinski, the Gamecocks completed a 13-play, 43-yard drive to kick a 48-yard field goal late in the fourth. South Carolina moved the ball for 150 yards in the game, 100 passing and 50 rushing.
With five minutes to play in the game, Fisher sent in the second team offense, led by freshman quarterback Haynes King. Highly anticipated freshmen wide receivers Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III, as well as running backs Earnest Crownover and Deondre Jackson also saw action. The eight-play, 75-yard drive was completed with a 42-yard touchdown pass from King to tight end Max Wright, a career first for both.
A&M posted 530 total yards on the night.
A&M’s defensive front had an answer for most of the Gamecock offense, recording 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. A&M’s safeties lead the overall tackling title with starters Myles Jones and Keldrick Carper with four a piece. Carper, a senior, earned the start Saturday after Demani Richardson was deemed “unavailable to play,” according to A&M's sports information department.
