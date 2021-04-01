 Skip to main content
No. 7 Blinn volleyball team wins two matches to reach conference final
ATHENS — The seventh-ranked and top-seeded Blinn volleyball team cruised into the Region XIV Conference tournament final by sweeping Victoria 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 then Trinity Valley 25-12, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday at Trinity Valley’s Cardinal Gym.

Chard’e Vanzandt led Blinn (23-1) with 18 kills in the sweep of Victoria to open the tournament, while Lixai Perez Velez had a team-high 18 digs.

In the semifinals against Trinity Valley, Blinn’s Jayde Shelton had 15 kills, while setter Loren Scott had 37 assists and nine digs.

Blinn will face either No. 9 Navarro or Tyler at 5 p.m. Friday for the championship.

