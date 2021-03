WHARTON — The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team swept Wharton County 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

Jayde Shelton had 11 kills on a .381 hitting percentage, while setter Loren Scott had 25 assists and four aces for the Buccaneers.

Blinn (21-1, 12-1) will be the No. 1 seed for the Region XIV Conference tournament set for April 1-3 at Trinity Valley in Athens.