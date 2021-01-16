No. 7 Aggie women's basketball team looking to rebound Sunday against No. 14 Bulldogs

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team is at a crossroads.
The Aggies either will bounce back from their first loss of the season against 14th-ranked Mississippi State on Sunday at Reed Arena, or they’ll take a two-game losing streak into their first bye of the season.
A&M (12-1, 3-1) had a scintillating start to the season with a 12-game winning streak capped by a 77-60 thumping of then 10th-ranked Kentucky followed with a last-second 74-73 victory over then 13th-ranked Arkansas. That not only matched A&M’s best start in school history but also matched the program’s longest winning streak.
It ended abruptly last time out in a 65-61 overtime loss at unranked LSU (5-6, 3-2). The Aggies dropped into a third-place tie with Georgia (11-1, 3-1) in the Southeastern Conference standings behind fifth-ranked South Carolina (9-1, 4-0) and Alabama (11-1, 4-1). A&M is off Thursday before playing at Missouri (5-3, 1-2) next Sunday.
After playing Mississippi State, the Aggies aren’t scheduled to face a Top 25 team until they host Arkansas on Feb. 14.
“You have to take care of your home games,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “You cannot let South Carolina get out to a huge roll in conference, which they are very capable of doing. I think the conference is too balanced to let this happen.”
Mississippi State (8-3, 3-2) was picked by the SEC coaches to finish fifth behind South Carolina, Kentucky, A&M and Arkansas. The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-5 junior Jessika Carter, who is averaging 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
“Their height scares you,” Blair said. “They can throw 6-2, 6-4 and 6-5 out in the starting lineup.”
That’s a concern for A&M after LSU outrebounded the Aggies 40-31. LSU had a 38-32 scoring edge in the paint, becoming the first SEC team to win that category against A&M this season. A&M junior forward N’dea Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds, but senior center Ciera Johnson missed 3 of 8 field goals and had eight turnovers, though she did have 10 rebounds.
“We didn’t have much of an inside game other than the looks Jones got,” said Blair, adding that the guards combined for only six rebounds. “You’ve got to do it as a team. You cannot expect N’dea to just do it by herself. You have to do it as a team.”
Mississippi State is coming off an 86-78 home loss to Alabama, which had a 44-34 edge in rebounds. The Crimson Tide also had a 21-10 edge in second-chance points.
The Bulldogs have won the last seven meetings against A&M, but that was under former A&M assistant coach Vic Schaefer, who is now the head coach at Texas. He was replaced by Nikki McCray-Penson, a former Tennessee All-American who was head coach at Old Dominion the last three seasons.
“They are running a lot of the same stuff Mississippi State ran under Coach Schaefer, because obviously the dribble-drive offense has always worked,” Blair said. “But I believe this team does a better job of going inside.”
Sophomore guard Aliyah Matharu (10.1 ppg) complements Carter. Junior guard Myah Taylor (7.9 ppg) and junior forward Sidney Cooks (7.5 ppg) help Mississippi State average 79.3 points a game, which is just behind A&M’s 80.3.
Mississippi State typically employs a man-to-man defense, but Blair wouldn’t be surprised to see a variation of the matchup zone LSU used.
“We didn’t handle that as well as I’d like,” said Blair, adding that the team’s ballhandling hasn’t been up to standards in the last two games. “I think we have to do a better job making the jump passes. We cannot dribble the ball across half-court and get in that little section [in either corner] and get trapped. You’ve got to expect the trap before you go over. We’ve got to meet passes better, and we’ve got to reverse the ball quicker and then attack once we do make the two passes that lead to layups. Too many times [against LSU] when we reversed it, we didn’t attack, and that just feeds the defense.”
•
NOTES — Sunday’s game will be A&M’s annual “We Back Pat” game in honor of former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt. The Pat Summitt Foundation works to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. ... Mississippi State went 13-3 in SEC play last season to finish second behind unbeaten South Carolina. Mississippi State has not lost more than three conference games since the 2015-16 season when it went 11-5. ... Mississippi State has huge back-to-back games with South Carolina next on Jan. 28. ... Sunday’s game will be the last of a four-game stretch in which A&M played teams it lost to last year. “I think winning this ballgame is a huge mission for us, because we know what we did poorly and we know what we did well against Arkansas and LSU,” Blair said. ... A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson had her worst offensive game of the season against LSU with eight points, hitting 3 of 9 shots. That matched her season low, though she played only 11 minutes in scoring eight points against Northwestern State. She played 45 minutes against LSU, the third straight game she never left the court. Wilson still leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points a game followed by Jones at 13.3, Johnson 11.0, senior guard Kayla Wells 9.5 and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon 8.9.