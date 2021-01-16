No. 7 Aggie women's basketball team looking to rebound Sunday against No. 14 Bulldogs

“They are running a lot of the same stuff Mississippi State ran under Coach Schaefer, because obviously the dribble-drive offense has always worked,” Blair said. “But I believe this team does a better job of going inside.”

Sophomore guard Aliyah Matharu (10.1 ppg) complements Carter. Junior guard Myah Taylor (7.9 ppg) and junior forward Sidney Cooks (7.5 ppg) help Mississippi State average 79.3 points a game, which is just behind A&M’s 80.3.

Mississippi State typically employs a man-to-man defense, but Blair wouldn’t be surprised to see a variation of the matchup zone LSU used.

“We didn’t handle that as well as I’d like,” said Blair, adding that the team’s ballhandling hasn’t been up to standards in the last two games. “I think we have to do a better job making the jump passes. We cannot dribble the ball across half-court and get in that little section [in either corner] and get trapped. You’ve got to expect the trap before you go over. We’ve got to meet passes better, and we’ve got to reverse the ball quicker and then attack once we do make the two passes that lead to layups. Too many times [against LSU] when we reversed it, we didn’t attack, and that just feeds the defense.”

•

NOTES — Sunday’s game will be A&M’s annual “We Back Pat” game in honor of former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt. The Pat Summitt Foundation works to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. ... Mississippi State went 13-3 in SEC play last season to finish second behind unbeaten South Carolina. Mississippi State has not lost more than three conference games since the 2015-16 season when it went 11-5. ... Mississippi State has huge back-to-back games with South Carolina next on Jan. 28. ... Sunday’s game will be the last of a four-game stretch in which A&M played teams it lost to last year. “I think winning this ballgame is a huge mission for us, because we know what we did poorly and we know what we did well against Arkansas and LSU,” Blair said. ... A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson had her worst offensive game of the season against LSU with eight points, hitting 3 of 9 shots. That matched her season low, though she played only 11 minutes in scoring eight points against Northwestern State. She played 45 minutes against LSU, the third straight game she never left the court. Wilson still leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points a game followed by Jones at 13.3, Johnson 11.0, senior guard Kayla Wells 9.5 and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon 8.9.