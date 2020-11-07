 Skip to main content
No. 7 Aggie men's swimming and diving team cruises past Horned Frogs
The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won 12 events to beat TCU 180-116 on Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M senior Tanner Olson won the 50-yard freestyle and 200 breaststroke, and junior Ethan Gogulski won the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Junior Shaine Casas won the 200 butterfly in a school- and pool-record 1 minute, 39.23 seconds. A&M’s Clayton Bobo (200 freestyle), Luke Stuart (1,000 freestyle), Mark Theall (500 freestyle) and Andres Puente (400 individual medley) also won events. Gogulski, Puente, Jace Brown and Jacob Schababerle combined to win the 400 medley relay.

Senior diver Kurtis Mathews also won the 1-meter springboard, and freshman Kyle Sanchez won the 3-meter springboard.

