No. 7 Aggie men to compete at NCAA swimming and diving meet beginning Wednesday
No. 7 Aggie men to compete at NCAA swimming and diving meet beginning Wednesday

Texas A&M logo

Seventh-ranked Texas A&M will compete in the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Six Aggies have qualified for individual events at the meet, while four more will join the team in swimming relays.

A&M’s qualifiers include Kaloyan Bratanov (100-, 200-yard freestyles); Shaine Casas (100, 200 backstrokes, 200 individual medley); Tanner Olson (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke); Andres Puente (100, 200 breaststroke); Alex Sanchez (200 breaststroke); and Mark Theall (200, 500 freestyles).

