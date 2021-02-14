No. 6 Texas A&M women's basketball team tops No. 16 Tennessee, earns eighth win over ranked team

A&M had five players score in double figures. Nixon had 15 and Wells and senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson each added 13 and senior post Ciera Johnson had 10. Tennessee’s 6-2 Davis, who missed Thursday’s loss at Kentucky for medical reasons, had 25 points. Junior forward Rae Burrell added 18 and 6-5 sophomore center Tamari Key had 10. Kasiyahna Kushituah, a 6-4 senior center, and Key each had 10 rebounds.

“We played well throughout the game,“ Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “Unfortunately there in that [fourth] quarter we just put them on the free-throw line too many times and we didn’t get there enough and that was the difference in the ball game.”

A&M scored the first six points with Wells hitting back-to-back shots, but Tennessee answered with an 11-0 run. Jones finally hit a free throw to end a 5:37 scoring drought. The Aggies closed the quarter with an 8-2 spurt to tie it at 15 on Pitts’ 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

The Lady Vols turned the tables the second quarter as Marta Suarez hit a 3 with six seconds for a 32-32 halftime tie. Tennessee closed the half with an 11-5 run.

