 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 6 Texas A&M men's tennis team swept LSU 7-0
0 comments
top story

No. 6 Texas A&M men's tennis team swept LSU 7-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210403 AM V LSU MM 04

Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins returns with a backhand during game action against LSU at the Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point and swept singles play, earning its first 7-0 victory in Southeastern Conference play this season against LSU on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over LSU’s Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov, and the Aggies (14-5, 5-3) closed out the match by earning six wins in singles play.

A&M will travel to face Georgia at 4 p.m. Friday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Texas A&M 7, LSU 0

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (54) Ronald Hohmann, LSU, 6-3, 6-2; 2. (77) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Rafael Wagner, LSU, 7-5, 6-1; 3. (78) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Joao Graca, LSU, 6-2, 6-5, 99-0; 4. Guido Marson, A&M, def. Boris Kozlov, LSU, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(4); 5. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Benjamin Ambrosio, LSU, 6-1, 6-1; 6. Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Ben Koch, LSU, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0(6)

Doubles

(A&M wins team point 2-0)

1. Valentin Vacherot / Pierce Rollins, A&M, vs. (55) Ronald Hohmann / Rafael Wagner, LSU, 6-5, unfinished; 2. Kenner Taylor / Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Joao Graca / Joey Thomas, LSU, 6-4; 3. Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter, A&M,def. Nick Watson / Boris Kozlov, LSU, 6-4

Order of Finish: D2,D3,S1,S2,S5,S3,S6,S4

Records: A&M (14-5, 5-3); LSU (11-9, 3-6)

ITA rankings: No. 6 A&M

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert