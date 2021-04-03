No. 6 Texas A&M men's tennis team swept LSU 7-0

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point and swept singles play, earning its first 7-0 victory in Southeastern Conference play this season against LSU on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over LSU’s Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov, and the Aggies (14-5, 5-3) closed out the match by earning six wins in singles play.

A&M will travel to face Georgia at 4 p.m. Friday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Texas A&M 7, LSU 0

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (54) Ronald Hohmann, LSU, 6-3, 6-2; 2. (77) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Rafael Wagner, LSU, 7-5, 6-1; 3. (78) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Joao Graca, LSU, 6-2, 6-5, 99-0; 4. Guido Marson, A&M, def. Boris Kozlov, LSU, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(4); 5. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Benjamin Ambrosio, LSU, 6-1, 6-1; 6. Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Ben Koch, LSU, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0(6)

Doubles