No. 6 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team wraps up Art Adamson title

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team finished the Art Adamson Invitational with 1,759 points to easily win the team title Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

LSU took second at 650 followed by Incarnate Word at 635.

Junior Shaine Casas won the 200-yard backstroke in a pool-record time of 1 minute, 36.62 seconds. Sophomore Jace Brown won the 200 butterfly (1:45.41), and sophomore Andres Puente won the 200 breaststroke (1:52.74). Junior Kaloyan Bratanov, junior Clayton Bobo, senior Mark Theall and freshman Kraig Bray also won the 400 freestyle relay (2:51.56), and sophomore Tony Stewart won the platform dive with 276.53 points.

A&M will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 12.