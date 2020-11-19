No. 6 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team takes control at Art Adamson

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team swept all eight events and built a commanding lead over LSU and Incarnate Word on the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational on Thursday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M finished the day with 1,229 points followed by Incarnate Word (635) and LSU (460).

A&M’s Andres Puente won the 400-yard individual medley in 3 minutes, 45.46 seconds. Jace Brown won the 100 butterfly (47.54). Mark Theall (200 freestyle, 1:32.98), Tanner Olson (100 breaststroke, 51.39) and Shaine Casas (100 backstroke, 43.87) also won events. Casas, Olson, Brown and Theall won the 200 medley relay in 1:24.21, and Theall, Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov and Elijah Sohn won the 800 freestyle relay in 6:21.18.

In diving, senior Kurtis Mathews won the 1-meter springboard dive with 343.65 points.

On Wednesday, Casas set the school record in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:38.95 and in the 100 backstroke with a 44.25 time leading off the 400 medley relay. Theall won the 500 freestyle in 4:10.67, and sophomore Tony Stewart won the 3-meter springboard dive with 325.88 points.

The tournament will wrap up Friday beginning at 10 a.m.