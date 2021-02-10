No. 6 Aggie women's basketball team weirdly ranked 15th in NCAA's NET rankings

Good thing for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team that it passes the eye test, or the Aggies might be stuck with their No. 15 spot in the NET rankings as their only NCAA tournament resume point.
That No. 15 ranking is a real head-scratcher. A&M (18-1) is ranked sixth by the Associated Press, which you could argue is a bit low since the Aggies are 7-0 against ranked teams. Top-ranked South Carolina was 6-0 against ranked teams before losing to second-ranked Connecticut in overtime on Monday night. UConn’s victory lifted the Huskies (14-1) to No. 1 in the coaches’ poll, which came out Tuesday. The coaches have Louisville (18-1) second followed by South Carolina, Stanford and the Aggies.
UConn is 4-1 against ranked teams with the loss to Arkansas, which A&M has beaten twice. Louisville (18-1) is only 2-1 against ranked teams with No. 20 DePaul its highest-ranked victim. Stanford (17-2) is a solid 3-1 against ranked teams with all the victories over top 11 teams.
With a trio of victories over top 15 teams, A&M is at least in the conversation as the nation’s best team by the media and the coaches. You’d think an unbiased computer ranking would have A&M even higher, but it’s quite the opposite.
The Aggies are 11 spots behind Baylor (14-2), a team slotted fourth in the NET rankings despite owning an 0-1 record against ranked teams with the loss at Arkansas. And A&M is six spots behind Indiana (12-4), which is 1-3 against ranked teams with one of those losses to Kentucky, a team A&M beat 77-60.
What in the name of Jerry Tarkanian is going on?
The first-year NET rankings were supposed to be an improvement over the old RPI, which the NCAA tournament selection committee had used to help pick the 64-team field. The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) has been advertised as more comprehensive than its predecessor, adding an efficiency rating that measures how many points per possession a team scores and how many it allows. The NET still takes into consideration who a team beat, where the game was played and the winning margin.
A&M’s one loss this season — 65-61 in overtime at LSU — is not crushing, since LSU is ranked 62nd by the NET. Stanford, which is atop the NET rankings, lost to 60th-ranked Colorado. Stanford’s quality victories more than offset that loss, but you’d think the same would be true of A&M, especially when you consider all but one of the ranked teams A&M beat is still ranked. Maybe the computer penalizes teams for close wins, since A&M has won six games by five points or less. You’d think that would be an asset, but perhaps by coldly evaluating points per possession and margin of victory, the NET is figuring it a weakness.
Hopefully, the NCAA tournament selection committee will use its eyes and not rely on the computer readout. The Aggies have passed the eye test by ESPN’s Charlie Crème, who has them as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament in his latest bracketology.
This team passes the eye test better than the 2010-11 A&M team did at this juncture. Ten games into conference play, that team was 3-2 against ranked teams with its best victories a pair of wins over No. 13 Oklahoma. The 2010-11 Aggies ended 6-4 against ranked teams with half of them coming in the final three games as they won the national championship.
This season’s team has a chance to have the most ranked victories in program history, topping the 2009-10 team that went 10-5. A&M will play at least two more ranked teams in the regular season — Tennessee on Sunday and South Carolina on Feb. 28.
A&M head coach Gary Blair last week somewhat jokingly referred to the Tennessee game Sunday as the Aggies’ Super Bowl, though it’s partly true. Tennessee, because of its eight national championships, is always a benchmark for success. The Lady Vols are ranked 16th by the media, but they are two spots higher in the NET — one spot ahead of A&M. Tennessee is 3-1 against ranked teams this season. You’d think it would be more of a must-win game for the Lady Vols, but with such a poor NET ranking in spite of their hard work, the Aggies can ill afford a loss to anyone.
Aggie prank?
A&M was on the mind of Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors moments after an 85-80 victory at Missouri on Feb. 4, and it had nothing to do with the fact he would play the Aggies next. Neighbors conducted his postgame Zoom press conference in front of an A&M background.
“Why do we have Texas A&M in the background?” he asked after answering the last quarter.
I thought maybe A&M had left it behind, since they were in Missouri on Jan 24, but A&M uses a virtual background. Maybe Blair paid someone to pull a prank on his former director of operations at Arkansas.
You can watch it online at www.youtube.com/watch?vkrVHFELg6jY.