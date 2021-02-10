No. 6 Aggie women's basketball team weirdly ranked 15th in NCAA's NET rankings

What in the name of Jerry Tarkanian is going on?

The first-year NET rankings were supposed to be an improvement over the old RPI, which the NCAA tournament selection committee had used to help pick the 64-team field. The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) has been advertised as more comprehensive than its predecessor, adding an efficiency rating that measures how many points per possession a team scores and how many it allows. The NET still takes into consideration who a team beat, where the game was played and the winning margin.

A&M’s one loss this season — 65-61 in overtime at LSU — is not crushing, since LSU is ranked 62nd by the NET. Stanford, which is atop the NET rankings, lost to 60th-ranked Colorado. Stanford’s quality victories more than offset that loss, but you’d think the same would be true of A&M, especially when you consider all but one of the ranked teams A&M beat is still ranked. Maybe the computer penalizes teams for close wins, since A&M has won six games by five points or less. You’d think that would be an asset, but perhaps by coldly evaluating points per possession and margin of victory, the NET is figuring it a weakness.

