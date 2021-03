The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face No. 7 Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin.

A&M (13-4, 5-3 SEC) has won four of its last five matches including its last match, a 5-2 victory over Auburn on Friday. Texas (14-3, 0-0 Big 12) beat South Florida 6-1 on Saturday in Austin to stretch its winning streak to six straight.