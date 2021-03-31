 Skip to main content
No. 6 Aggie men's tennis team loses to No. 7 Longhorns 4-3
No. 6 Aggie men's tennis team loses to No. 7 Longhorns 4-3

AUSTIN — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point to No. 7 Texas and couldn’t rally in singles, losing to the Longhorns 4-3 in nonconference play Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center.

The Aggies (13-5, 5-3 SEC) and Longhorns split the first two doubles matches to finish, but Texas (15-3, 0-0 Big 12) clinched the team point when Cleeve Harper and Chih Chi Huang beat Pierce Rollins and Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (9) at No. 2 doubles.

Texas then rattled off three straight-set victories to clinch the team victory. A&M’s No. 5 Valentin Vacherot, No. 64 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Raphael Perot won at Nos. 1, 2 and 5 singles to close the match.

A&M will host LSU in Southeastern Conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Texas 4, Texas A&M 3

Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center, Austin.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (23) Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 7-5; 2. (64) Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (16) Micah Braswell 6-4, 6-3; 3. (99) Siem Woldeab, UT, def. (77) Noah Schachter 6-1, 7-5; 4. Cleeve Harper, UT, def. (78) Pierce Rollins 6-3, 6-2; 5. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Chih Chi Huang 6-4, 6-4; 6. Evin McDonald, UT, def. Bjorn Thomson 7-6 (4), 6-4

Doubles

(UT wins team point)

1. (12) Eliot Spizzirri/Siem Woldeab, UT, def. (8) Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson 7-5; 2. Cleeve Harper/Chih Chi Huang, UT, def. Pierce Rollins/Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (9); 3. Pranav Kumar/Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Micah Braswell/Jacob Bullard 6-4

Order of finish: D3, D1, D2, S3, S4, S6*, S2, S5, S1 (*clinched team victory

Records: A&M (13-5, 5-3 SEC); Texas (15-3, 0-0 Big 12)

ITA rankings: No. 6 A&M; No. 7 Texas

