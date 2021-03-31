No. 6 Aggie men's tennis team loses to No. 7 Longhorns 4-3

AUSTIN — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point to No. 7 Texas and couldn’t rally in singles, losing to the Longhorns 4-3 in nonconference play Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center.

The Aggies (13-5, 5-3 SEC) and Longhorns split the first two doubles matches to finish, but Texas (15-3, 0-0 Big 12) clinched the team point when Cleeve Harper and Chih Chi Huang beat Pierce Rollins and Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (9) at No. 2 doubles.

Texas then rattled off three straight-set victories to clinch the team victory. A&M’s No. 5 Valentin Vacherot, No. 64 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Raphael Perot won at Nos. 1, 2 and 5 singles to close the match.

A&M will host LSU in Southeastern Conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Texas 4, Texas A&M 3

Wednesday at the Texas Tennis Center, Austin.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)